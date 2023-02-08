Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Bank of America: Innovation to Expand Decentralized Finance Functionality Over Time
The correction in digital asset markets last year led to a shift in focus and capital from speculative trading to projects with real-world functionality. However, decentralized finance's (DeFi) current functionality "barely scratches the surface," Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Wednesday.
CoinDesk
OP Token Falls After Surprise Optimism Airdrop
Optimism Network conducted a surprise token airdrop Thursday, sending 11.7 million governance tokens to more than 300,000 wallets, according to ablog post by layer 2 blockchain's caretaker group, Optimism Collective. Optimism's airdrop is...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO to Introduce Aave Rival Dubbed Spark Protocol
MakerDAO, thedecentralized finance (DeFi) giant that facilitates the generation of the DAI stablecoin, is releasing a lending platform that will rival Aave, one of Ethereum's largest DeFi products. Spark Protocol, which is a fork...
CoinDesk
Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business
Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Name Service DAO Passes Vote to Sell 10K Ether
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS)DAO has passed a vote to liquidate 10,000 ether (ETH) for USDC to cover operating costs for the next two years. ENS is a decentralized domain name protocol; its ENS...
CoinDesk
Signature Bank Sued for 'Substantially Facilitating' FTX Comingling
Crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank (SBNY) faces aputative class-action lawsuit for its involvement in the operations of the now-failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Statistica Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, and Statistica Ltd. claim the bank "had...
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers
HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
CoinDesk
FanDuel Co-Founders Raise $4M for Digital Music Collectible Startup Vault
Vault, a digital music collectible (DMC) format created by co-founders of sports betting giant FanDuel, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC. The funding will go toward furthering the DMC format and accelerating development of an open-source Vault protocol, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
FTX Lawyers Sullivan & Cromwell Bill $7.5M for First 19 Day's Bankruptcy Work
Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell billed $7.5 million for work on the FTX bankruptcy case in November, a period covering just 19 days, a Tuesdaycourt filing shows. The firm – whose appointment raised qualms...
CoinDesk
Cardano Upgrade Aims to Improve Cross-Chain Features as On-Chain DeFi Crosses $100M TVL
An upcoming upgrade on Cardano will make enhancements to cross-chain functionality for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications building on the network, developers tweeted Thursday. The proposal was submitted on Wednesday and will take effect on...
CoinDesk
Supporting Women in the Web3 Workplace: Insights and Best Practices With Chelsea Maclin
Kamz is joined byChelsea Cain Maclin, R Labs's brand and community-marketing master. She is also co-founder of R Planet NFTs. Previously, she was Vice President of Marketing for Bumble where she led brand, marketing, and partnerships teams, and helped scale the business to 100M downloads and a $12B IPO. She's also an active angel investor, focusing on womxn and BIPOC founders, within sustainable consumer packed goods (CPG), mental health, and safety sectors. In 2019, Chelsea was named as one of Business Insider's 20 CMOs to Watch.
CoinDesk
Trial Lawyer Breaks Down Legal Considerations for NFTs and Trademark Law
Creating digital art via a non-fungible token (NFT) that closely reflects something created by a brand may not be enough to keep some creators from facing legal ramifications, said David Leichtman, a managing partner at law firm Leichtman Law PLLC.
CoinDesk
Judge Denies Bankman-Fried's Bail Modification Proposal; Super Bowl Will Not Have Crypto Ads This Year
The Hash" team discusses today's top headlines, including a federal judge rejecting a joint request to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions to allow him to use certain messaging tools. Separately, Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX says allegations made by Binance are "false and unsubstantiated." Plus, why viewers won't see any crypto ads in this year's Super Bowl.
CoinDesk
EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre Set to Plead Guilty to Role in Alleged $59M Ponzi Scheme
The CEO of cryptocurrency and forex trading platform EminiFX is now expected to plead guilty for his role in an alleged fraud that federal prosecutors say duped investors out of $59 million. Eddy Alexandre,...
