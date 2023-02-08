OBITUARY: Walter ‘Scott’ Berry

Mr. Walter “Scott” Berry, age 64 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 in Portland, Tennessee.

Scott was born on May 20, 1958 in West Memphis to the late Rodney and Betty Jo Berry.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Berry, Jr.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, DaRhonda “Dee” Berry; children, Scott (Clare) Berry, Jr., Kacy (Michael) Smith, Lindsey Berry, and Haley (Desmond) Stradtner; ten grandchildren; Austin Bennett, Scotty Berry, Nathan Berry, Oliver Berry, Brantly McCaleb, Charlee Jo McCaleb, Braylon Stradtner, Dawson Stradtner, Jameson Stradtner, and Anniston Stradtner; brother, Shelby (Debbie) Berry.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 10th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville with Dale Pharris officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hendersonville Memory Gardens with Austin Bennett, Michael “Bub” Smith, Desmond Stradtner, Chad Miles, Steven Faulkner, Eddie Russell, Wayne Dunlap, and Kris Miles serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Scotty Berry and Allen Hall. Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 10th from 11:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville, 108 Monthaven Blvd., Hendersonville, TN 37075, 615-265-8535, obit line, 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

