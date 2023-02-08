OBITUARY: Gregg Pursley

Gregg Pursley, age 60 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Mr. Pursley was born June 26, 1962 in Gallatin to the late Paul Phillip Pursley and Doris Marie Baker Pursley.

He is survived by wife of 33 years, Rhonda Wyers Pursley of Gallatin; children, Rachel Pursley Brown (Josh) of Gallatin, Austin Pursley (Holly) of Gallatin, and Anna Pursley of Gallatin; brother, Glenn Pursley (Christina) of Hendersonville; and 3 grandchildren, Eli Brown, Niki Brown, and Ayla Morgan Pursley.

Mr. Pursley retired from the Sumner County Board of Education and served as an elder at Hartsville Pike Church of Christ for many years.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Hartsville Pike Church of Christ, with Bro. Doyle Farris officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 7th from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church and Wednesday, February 8th at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Historic Gallatin Cemetery, with Ted Jennings, Brian Carter, Jeff Carnes, Caleb Carter, Tucker Carter, Shannon Stout, Matthew Wyers, and Michael Wyers serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hartsville Pike Church of Christ Youth Fund, 744 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066.

Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin, 100 E. Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066. 615-452-7115.

