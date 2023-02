OBITUARY: Norma Jean Metzgar

Norma Jean Metzgar, aged 85, of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.

Norma was born on March 16th, 1937 to parents, Paul and Gladys Harlan in Columbia, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gladys Harlan. Her first husband William Warren and her second husband, Frank Metzgar. She is also preceded by her granddaughter Emma Rose Warren.

Norma is survived by her children; Stan (Beth) Warren, Tina Harpe, and Steven Warren. Grandchildren; Amelia Warren, Savannah Warren, Jason Russell, Justin Harpe, Will Warren, and Ryan Warren. Norma is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center are to oversee all arrangements, a graveside service was held February 7th at 3 pm at Hendersonville Memorial Gardens https://www.alexandergallatin.com

For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/