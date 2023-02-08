ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Crews battle flames in Little Italy house fire; Portion of road closed

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

It started at around 4:30 a.m. in a occupied house in the 1900 block of East 123rd Street. The fire was reported extinguished at around 7 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUuzD_0kgFh93h00
House fire on East 123rd Street in Little Italy (WJW)

There are no reported injuries. Red Cross was called in for help with six displaced adults.

East 123 rd Street was closed at Mayfield Road but has reopened.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials continue to investigate.

