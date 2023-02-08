ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBA

Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman

By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors save huge amount of money with trade deadline moves

The Golden State Warriors are getting better and saving a whole lot of money to do so as well. The Warriors were busy at Thursday’s deadline, making multiple interesting moves. They traded former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks. The Warriors then re-routed Knox... The post Warriors save huge amount of money with trade deadline moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OAKLAND, CA

