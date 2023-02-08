Read full article on original website
Reason Why Warriors Traded James Wiseman Revealed
The Golden State Warriors saved a ton of money by trading Wiseman
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Milwaukee Bucks trading Khris Middleton ‘a possibility’ at NBA trade deadline: 3 possible targets
Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
Lakers Rumors: LA Linked To Trade For Defensive Player Of The Year Candidate
What would it cost to acquire his services?
GP2 returns to Warriors in trade with Portland; James Wiseman traded to Detroit: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves. KRON On is streaming news live now The Warriors […]
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations
Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in High-Scoring Forward Ahead Of Trade Deadline
How much interest, per se?
Jeanie Buss Reveals Lakers Trade Plans Until The NBA Deadline
Jeanie Buss reveals what the Lakers will do ahead of the trade deadline.
NBC Sports
Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman
By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The next three games for the Portland Trail Blazers could be considered critical. Well, as critical as NBA games can be in February. The Blazers (26-28) host Golden State (28-26) on Wednesday, followed by Oklahoma City on Friday and then the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. All three opponents are...
RUMOR: Warriors’ James Wiseman, Moses Moody on trade block ahead of deadline?
The Golden State Warriors are now two games above .500 as the All-Star break approaches. This team has shown significant improvements of late, but there’s no denying that they will still need to be much better if they want to defend their title this season. This is exactly why...
Warriors save huge amount of money with trade deadline moves
The Golden State Warriors are getting better and saving a whole lot of money to do so as well. The Warriors were busy at Thursday’s deadline, making multiple interesting moves. They traded former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks. The Warriors then re-routed Knox... The post Warriors save huge amount of money with trade deadline moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Blame this rotten Warriors season on Joe Lacob's stupid 'two timelines'
Start winning games or let the next generation loose.
Report: Warriors bring back Gary Payton II in trade with Blazers
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors have pulled off a stunning trade to bring back Gary Payton II from the Blazers at the deadline.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Golden State Warriors (28-26) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch. Golden State has won two straight games and thus sits in seventh place...
