Carly Pearce has announced the live album dubbed ‘29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City).’. The album, produced by Pearce alongside David Clauss, was recorded during Carly’s intimate concert event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, featuring special guests Lee Brice, The Isaacs, Matthew West, Jenee Fleenor, and Ashley McBryde.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO