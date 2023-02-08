Read full article on original website
Deputies: Person accused of shooting man at Ruskin subdivision in custody
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they have the person responsible for shooting a man Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin in custody. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Woman in custody following fatal stabbing in Spring Hill, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing outside a Hernando County home improvement store. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred in a wooded area behind the Lowes Home Improvement store located 4780 Commercial Way in Spring Hill on Saturday.
HCSO is looking for a woman they consider to be "armed and dangerous"
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office(HCSO) is looking for a woman who they consider to be "armed and dangerous".
Have you seen Demarcus? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Demarcus Cummings?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 17-year-old last seen Wednesday. Cummings was last seen in the Westchester Drive area in Holiday wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white shoes riding a black bicycle, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
Victim dies after being stabbed behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill, deputies say
The victim in a Spring Hill stabbing died Sunday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Victim, suspect recovering after deputies 'in a no-win situation' open fire
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A few minutes before 8 p.m. on the last Sunday in January, dispatchers in Hernando County got several concerning calls. A man and woman had been drinking, and the woman said he had a gun. Deputies headed to Cobb Road while 911 dispatchers talked to the victim,...
Woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s on Commercial Way
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office(HCSO) is looking for an "armed and dangerous" woman who allegedly stabbed someone on Saturday.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
fox13news.com
Tampa rapper charged in pregnant girlfriend's murder wants to be released from jail on bond
TAMPA, Fla. - Alana Sims would’ve turned 23 years old Monday. Sims, who was pregnant, was killed just shy of that birthday two weeks ago. Her body was found next to her SUV. Inside the vehicle, her 18-month-old son was fast asleep. Tampa police said her boyfriend, Billy Adams,...
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
1 person has died after being stabbed behind Spring Hill Lowe's
One person has died after being stabbed on Saturday in a wooded area behind a Lowe's in Spring Hill, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in an update. A woman accused of the stabbing was taken into custody Saturday night after a brief search, authorities said. The investigation remains active and...
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
hernandosun.com
Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust
A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
