ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Woman in custody following fatal stabbing in Spring Hill, deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing outside a Hernando County home improvement store. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred in a wooded area behind the Lowes Home Improvement store located 4780 Commercial Way in Spring Hill on Saturday.
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
hernandosun.com

Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust

A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy