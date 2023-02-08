Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Rivalry games can often bring out the best in players, coaches and fans. The excitement and anticipation that surrounds playing a rival is a big reason why those games are circled on the schedule and calendar. Yet for all the good that comes from rivalry games, there are also the...
Calaveras Enterprise
With 16 baskets from downtown and 99 total points, Columbia picks up win No. 20
Winning 20 games in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) is a difficult task to accomplish. And yet, for the fourth season in a row, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers have managed to capture at least 20 victories. Aided by 16 3-point baskets and 24 and 21 points from...
Calaveras Enterprise
With a win over Sonora, Calaveras ends its season 10-0 in Mother Lode League play
For the first time since the fall of 1973 and 1974, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team finished the season as back-to-back undefeated Mother Lode League champions. Calaveras knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 53-38 on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas to finish another season...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs beat Amador to finish the regular season with 19 victories
The final obstacle standing in front of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team and focusing on making another deep postseason run was the Amador Buffaloes. As is customary, the final home game of the regular season is a night to honor the senior players. After Bret Harte’s Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons, Kadyn Rolleri, Mackenzie Carroll and Teagan Serpa were honored before the contest for senior night, the Bullfrogs crossed Amador off their list of things to worry about with a 47-18 victory on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
Christine Mills Sanders
Christine Mills Sanders, 73, of San Andreas, Calif., passed away on Jan. 24, 2023, after a battle with leukemia. Christine was born to Carl and Beatrice Mills on Oct. 27,1949, in Tuolumne County, Calif. She was raised in Angels Camp, Calif., until 1955 when her family moved to Sacramento, Calif. She returned to her beloved Calaveras County in 1974 where she has resided for the past 49 years. Chris never stopped fighting, she was always determined. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Middle school in Valley Springs closed Friday due to staffing shortages
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif — A staffing shortage has canceled classes for students at a Valley Springs middle school. The Calaveras Unified School District announced there weren't enough staff members to maintain a safe and secure at Toyon Middle School on Friday, even despite their efforts to get substitutes. Both...
KCRA.com
Stockton native Brandon Leake makes a comeback on America's Got Talent All Stars competition
STOCKTON, Calif. — Brandon Leake’s passion for writing all started with a game of Dragon Ball Z. As a young boy, Leake didn’t know of anywhere to purchase the board game, so he frequently rented it from the Maya Angelou Branch Library in southside Stockton. He traced...
Calaveras Enterprise
Georgia Ellen Wakefield
Georgia Ellen Wakefield died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Murphys. She was a friendly neighbor, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Georgia was an optimist and believed herself extraordinarily blessed to live the life that she led. She will be remembered for her radiance, resilience, keen memory, and humility. She will be missed by her family every day.
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Northern California Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
Now here’s a Northern California trail everyone can hike. The Shasta Dam Trail is a short, looped trail that goes over Shasta Dam. With incredible views and a chance to learn something new, you can have a little adventure by exploring this little-known overlook. This paved trail is a...
mercedcountytimes.com
Comedy nights growing in downtown Merced
The good people at Trevino’s Restaurant in downtown Merced continue to host outstanding local Comedy Shows that include top comedians from the Bay Area, Los Angeles and beyond. In the latest edition, well-known Mexican-American actor and stand-up comedian Paul Rodriguez came to town for a show on the stage...
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
mymotherlode.com
Twain Harte Homelessness Contract Extended: Columbia Site Discussed
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors heard some concerns from residents in Twain Harte about expanding the contract to temporarily house homeless residents at the El Dorado Motel on Twain Harte Drive. It came up at this week’s board meeting. It was noted that during...
activenorcal.com
Rare “Mutant” Coyotes with Blue Eyes are Only Found in Northern California
Scientists are following a trend of coyote sightings in Northern California, but these coyotes are rare. In fact, they are “one in a million.”. In June 2018, Photographer Daniel Dietrich was in the Point Reyes National Seashore when he photographed a coyote with bright blue eyes, a trait that is rarely seen and probably never documented. Then in January 2018, he photographed a new, distinct coyote with the same blue eyed trait.
mymotherlode.com
Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region
Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
mercedcountytimes.com
Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced
Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
KCRA.com
Hayward police officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 in Ripon
A Hayward police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Ripon. Traffic was backed up for a period on northbound Highway 99 after the crash at Jack Tone Road around 8:30 a.m. The Hayward officer was on his way to work on his department-issued motorcycle...
