ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Camp, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs beat Amador to finish the regular season with 19 victories

The final obstacle standing in front of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team and focusing on making another deep postseason run was the Amador Buffaloes. As is customary, the final home game of the regular season is a night to honor the senior players. After Bret Harte’s Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons, Kadyn Rolleri, Mackenzie Carroll and Teagan Serpa were honored before the contest for senior night, the Bullfrogs crossed Amador off their list of things to worry about with a 47-18 victory on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
BRET HARTE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Christine Mills Sanders

Christine Mills Sanders, 73, of San Andreas, Calif., passed away on Jan. 24, 2023, after a battle with leukemia. Christine was born to Carl and Beatrice Mills on Oct. 27,1949, in Tuolumne County, Calif. She was raised in Angels Camp, Calif., until 1955 when her family moved to Sacramento, Calif. She returned to her beloved Calaveras County in 1974 where she has resided for the past 49 years. Chris never stopped fighting, she was always determined. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Georgia Ellen Wakefield

Georgia Ellen Wakefield died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Murphys. She was a friendly neighbor, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Georgia was an optimist and believed herself extraordinarily blessed to live the life that she led. She will be remembered for her radiance, resilience, keen memory, and humility. She will be missed by her family every day.
MURPHYS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Comedy nights growing in downtown Merced

The good people at Trevino’s Restaurant in downtown Merced continue to host outstanding local Comedy Shows that include top comedians from the Bay Area, Los Angeles and beyond. In the latest edition, well-known Mexican-American actor and stand-up comedian Paul Rodriguez came to town for a show on the stage...
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Rare “Mutant” Coyotes with Blue Eyes are Only Found in Northern California

Scientists are following a trend of coyote sightings in Northern California, but these coyotes are rare. In fact, they are “one in a million.”. In June 2018, Photographer Daniel Dietrich was in the Point Reyes National Seashore when he photographed a coyote with bright blue eyes, a trait that is rarely seen and probably never documented. Then in January 2018, he photographed a new, distinct coyote with the same blue eyed trait.
mymotherlode.com

Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region

Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced

Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hayward police officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 in Ripon

A Hayward police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Ripon. Traffic was backed up for a period on northbound Highway 99 after the crash at Jack Tone Road around 8:30 a.m. The Hayward officer was on his way to work on his department-issued motorcycle...
RIPON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy