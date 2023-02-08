ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Massive Target Is Revealed For 2023

It’s been just reported that an important crypto strategist is addressing an important shift in the trend that could be coming for Bitcoin this year. Check out the following reports in order to learn more details about all this. Bitcoin price prediction. According to the latest reports, the crypto...
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
cryptoslate.com

DeFi TVL increased 26.82% in January

DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) recorded an increase of 26.82% in January to reach $74.6 billion, according to DappRadar’s January Industry report. “The DeFi market showed signs of recovery in January 2023,” the report stated, as the TVL recorded a rise in January. Currently, DeFi TVL is...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
Business Insider

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained

This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...
cryptoslate.com

Robinhood saw crypto transaction revenue fall by 24% in Q4 2022

Trading app company Robinhood reported various cryptocurrency-related trends in its quarterly and full-year report published on Feb. 8. The company said that it saw cryptocurrency transaction revenues decrease 24% to $39 million sequentially during the fourth quarter of 2022. This trend was part of a larger decline that saw all transaction-based revenue fall 11% to $186 million.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
dailyhodl.com

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves $9,600,000 in BTC at 181,204% Profit in Sudden Awakening

A leading blockchain data monitoring website says a long-dormant Bitcoin (BTC) address is suddenly awakening after nearly 11 years of inactivity. According to BitInfoCharts, the address, which was last active in October 2012, recently transferred 412 Bitcoin valued at over $9.5 million at time of transfer. BTC was priced at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy