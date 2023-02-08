Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Do you want S. 5th St.-Depot St. to stay or go? Here are the results.
TOP PHOTO: This ariel shot from WLAF’s Eagle I shows the section of Depot Street/South 5th Street the City is talking about leveling to join two city parks, Seargeant Park (left) and Liberty Park (right). The photo is courtesy of WLAF’s Charlie Hutson. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Over...
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
WHNT-TV
Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has Lost Loved Ones to Drug Overdose | Feb.9, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group they formed called OD Hope. It's a space for parents who've lost their children in the same manner that they lost theirs. Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has …. Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group...
1450wlaf.com
City of La Follette to hold regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30pm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette has several items to address on its February regular monthly meeting agenda this afternoon. Among the items is an emergency ordinance to amend Section 11 of the zoning ordinance to address storage buildings in C-1 (Central Business District) and C-2 (Highway Business District) zones.
Winds could reach 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
1450wlaf.com
Downtown businesses glad to get parking spaces back
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Even not paved or striped, local shoppers are already using the space to park and shop where at least one flower bed has been removed. The last flower bed was removed on Tuesday afternoon in a project that began on Jan. 24. Katelynn Monday at...
1450wlaf.com
Tuesday morning wreck snarls downtown traffic
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A couple of vehicles, a car and a CUV, collided in front of Where My Heart Leads Boutique at Stop Light 9 around 7:45 Tuesday morning. All involved told WLAF News that they were OK as they stood in the street in sub-freezing temperatures. The...
1450wlaf.com
Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette
Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel and Reba Phillips Carroll, brother: James Carroll. Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Choice lanes vs. toll roads: Governor Lee’s traffic plan
Governor Bill Lee is laying the groundwork to modernize Tennessee's roads and is pouring billions of dollars into the plan.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
TN teen now off ventilator one month after nearly …. A Robertson County teen that nearly drowned last month is slowly making progress, according to her family. March 18, 2023, is "Tennessee Tree Day" — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come.
WKRN
Earthquake deaths pass 5,000
TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a Mexican cartel. Police search for brazen TN home invasion suspect. Police search for brazen...
1450wlaf.com
Fred Summers, age 89, formerly of La Follette
Frederick (Fred) Lee Summers, age 89, of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, formerly of La Follette, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born on August 31, 1933, Fred worked for Armco Steel, for DP&L, and for TVA. He retired from TVA in 1988, and after retirement he enjoyed fishing, travelling and spending time with family and friends. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and served as a driver to transport crippled children to the Shriner’s Hospital.
1450wlaf.com
Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 formerly of LaFollette
Mrs. Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 of Logansport, Indiana, and formerly of LaFollette, TN passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East at 1:50 PM after a very brief illness. Born March 13, 1941, in Fonde, Kentucky to the late Harvey and Pernia (Leach) Edwards. On Sept....
1450wlaf.com
Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette
Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, kind-hearted, never had an enemy, an auto mechanic, very creative and had a passionate love for music. Preceded in death by Son: Gregory Inman, Parents: Hutson Inman and Claire Henson.
WATE
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Selin Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
Redhead Murders: Students help identify more victims in decades old case
New research from high school students in Tennessee shows a single person could be responsible for a string of killings known as the "Redhead Murders."
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
