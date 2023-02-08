ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

City of La Follette to hold regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30pm

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The City of La Follette has several items to address on its February regular monthly meeting agenda this afternoon. Among the items is an emergency ordinance to amend Section 11 of the zoning ordinance to address storage buildings in C-1 (Central Business District) and C-2 (Highway Business District) zones.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Downtown businesses glad to get parking spaces back

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Even not paved or striped, local shoppers are already using the space to park and shop where at least one flower bed has been removed. The last flower bed was removed on Tuesday afternoon in a project that began on Jan. 24. Katelynn Monday at...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Tuesday morning wreck snarls downtown traffic

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A couple of vehicles, a car and a CUV, collided in front of Where My Heart Leads Boutique at Stop Light 9 around 7:45 Tuesday morning. All involved told WLAF News that they were OK as they stood in the street in sub-freezing temperatures. The...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette

Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel and Reba Phillips Carroll, brother: James Carroll. Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

TN teen now off ventilator one month after nearly …. A Robertson County teen that nearly drowned last month is slowly making progress, according to her family. March 18, 2023, is "Tennessee Tree Day" — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Earthquake deaths pass 5,000

TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a Mexican cartel. Police search for brazen TN home invasion suspect. Police search for brazen...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Fred Summers, age 89, formerly of La Follette

Frederick (Fred) Lee Summers, age 89, of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, formerly of La Follette, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born on August 31, 1933, Fred worked for Armco Steel, for DP&L, and for TVA. He retired from TVA in 1988, and after retirement he enjoyed fishing, travelling and spending time with family and friends. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and served as a driver to transport crippled children to the Shriner’s Hospital.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
1450wlaf.com

Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 formerly of LaFollette

Mrs. Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 of Logansport, Indiana, and formerly of LaFollette, TN passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East at 1:50 PM after a very brief illness. Born March 13, 1941, in Fonde, Kentucky to the late Harvey and Pernia (Leach) Edwards. On Sept....
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette

Larry Wayne Inman, age 65, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, kind-hearted, never had an enemy, an auto mechanic, very creative and had a passionate love for music. Preceded in death by Son: Gregory Inman, Parents: Hutson Inman and Claire Henson.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

East Tennessee families react to the Turkey-Syria earthquake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, families are witnessing and reliving the devastating images from a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake killed more than 3,400 people as of Monday evening and toppled thousands of buildings. Selin Sazil, a student at the University of Tennessee whose family...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
ERWIN, TN

