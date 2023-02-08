ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
ERWIN, TN
1450wlaf.com

4-H Shooting Sports Program to host spaghetti fundraiser

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The 4-H Shooting Sports Program is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser on Saturday, the 11th of February starting at noon and running until 4:00pm. It’ll be served inside the Dewey-Hunter Community Center at 802 South 4th Street in La Follette. Twelve dollars will get...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Downtown businesses glad to get parking spaces back

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Even not paved or striped, local shoppers are already using the space to park and shop where at least one flower bed has been removed. The last flower bed was removed on Tuesday afternoon in a project that began on Jan. 24. Katelynn Monday at...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
1450wlaf.com

McCormick shares recipes from her New York bakery

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Chauncey McCormick, the former owner of Grandma Millie’s Bakery, has released a new photo filled, story telling, cook book that holds a collection of recipes from the her former bakery. The cook book is a unique collection of McCormick’s old fashioned family recipes, photos and stories that made Grandma Millie’s Bakery famous. Librarian Nancy Green hosted a book signing for McCormick on Monday at the La Follette Public Library.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Last of the flower beds is leveled, paving comes next

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – With great weather in their favor, a crew with La Follette Public Works removed the last four flower beds left on Central Avenue. The city will still need to get the spaces paved and striped. LPW finished up the last bed at Central and Tennessee Avenues in front of Peoples Bank of the South around 3 pm Tuesday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/08/2023-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBBJ

Found • McKenzie, TN

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) No Collar. Color/Markings. Pure white. Any additional information you’d like to add?. Was limping...
MCKENZIE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Tree removal project along four lane continues

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The tree removal project by TDOT crews along the south side of the four lane between the high school and David Bales Buick-GMC continues. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares photos from high above via Eagle I. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/09/2023-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

'Pet of the Week' back in studio

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Recognize you or someone else in today’s photo? Let us know.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF’s Charlie Hutson takes us way back on this Throwback Thursday. Hutson is looking back 54 years ago to the 1969 East Lafollette School Basketball team with Coach Chuck Wells. If you are in this photo or know a player or two in it, please let us know at wlaf@1450wlaf.com or 423.562.1450. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/09/2023-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy