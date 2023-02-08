Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
1450wlaf.com
4-H Shooting Sports Program to host spaghetti fundraiser
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The 4-H Shooting Sports Program is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser on Saturday, the 11th of February starting at noon and running until 4:00pm. It’ll be served inside the Dewey-Hunter Community Center at 802 South 4th Street in La Follette. Twelve dollars will get...
1450wlaf.com
Downtown businesses glad to get parking spaces back
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Even not paved or striped, local shoppers are already using the space to park and shop where at least one flower bed has been removed. The last flower bed was removed on Tuesday afternoon in a project that began on Jan. 24. Katelynn Monday at...
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
1450wlaf.com
McCormick shares recipes from her New York bakery
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Chauncey McCormick, the former owner of Grandma Millie’s Bakery, has released a new photo filled, story telling, cook book that holds a collection of recipes from the her former bakery. The cook book is a unique collection of McCormick’s old fashioned family recipes, photos and stories that made Grandma Millie’s Bakery famous. Librarian Nancy Green hosted a book signing for McCormick on Monday at the La Follette Public Library.
1450wlaf.com
Last of the flower beds is leveled, paving comes next
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – With great weather in their favor, a crew with La Follette Public Works removed the last four flower beds left on Central Avenue. The city will still need to get the spaces paved and striped. LPW finished up the last bed at Central and Tennessee Avenues in front of Peoples Bank of the South around 3 pm Tuesday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/08/2023-6AM)
Dolly Parton – The rich Tennessee woman who gives away millions for children’s education
Dolly Rebecca Parton is a popular American songwriter, singer, actress, businessperson and philanthropist. If you are a fan of her, you might have an idea that she was born in 1946 in Tennessee’s Sevier County.
WBBJ
Found • McKenzie, TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) No Collar. Color/Markings. Pure white. Any additional information you’d like to add?. Was limping...
WSMV
These Tennessee State parks are offering romantic Valentine’s Day dinners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – If you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner spot, Tennessee State Parks have you covered. Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants are offering dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Participating state parks include:. • Montgomery Bell State Park, Burns, Tennessee.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WHNT-TV
Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has Lost Loved Ones to Drug Overdose | Feb.9, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group they formed called OD Hope. It's a space for parents who've lost their children in the same manner that they lost theirs. Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has …. Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group...
1450wlaf.com
Tree removal project along four lane continues
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The tree removal project by TDOT crews along the south side of the four lane between the high school and David Bales Buick-GMC continues. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares photos from high above via Eagle I. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/09/2023-6AM)
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
WATE
'Pet of the Week' back in studio
The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
1450wlaf.com
Recognize you or someone else in today’s photo? Let us know.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF’s Charlie Hutson takes us way back on this Throwback Thursday. Hutson is looking back 54 years ago to the 1969 East Lafollette School Basketball team with Coach Chuck Wells. If you are in this photo or know a player or two in it, please let us know at wlaf@1450wlaf.com or 423.562.1450. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/09/2023-6AM)
WATE
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
Tennessee moms who lost sons to fentanyl create a space for other parents
Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly synthetic drug. According to a recent study, there are more opioid deaths than gun deaths or car accidents in major cities.
