ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
94.5 PST

Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ

New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day

New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you

We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy