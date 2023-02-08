ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

An immediate primary care fix, improper disposal of medication, and getting more from your daily dose of coffee

By Dr. Mitch Shulman, The Suburban
etxview.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.

A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
allnurses.com

Access to medical records

A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
McKnight's

Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study

Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
newsnationnow.com

Overdose death notices may curb opioid over-prescription

(NewsNation) — While fentanyl may be the deadliest drug in America, many people are introduced to opioids at the clinical level, pushing researchers to look for overprescribing solutions aimed at curbing the problem before addiction sets in. It may start with doctors thinking carefully about the prescriptions they write....
SAN DIEGO, CA
infomeddnews.com

Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care

As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
Washington Examiner

To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available

American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
MICHIGAN STATE
3printr.com

US students practice surgery on 3D-printed bodies

Faced with rising monetary and environmental costs of obtaining, transporting and storing cadavers for teaching purposes, two University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) neurosurgeons believed there had to be a better, “greener” way. Glenn Pait, M.D., director of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NECN

US to Stop Offering Free COVID Vaccines This Fall: What it Means For Mass.

Top Boston doctors are worried about equal access to care in Massachusetts now that the U.S. decided to stop giving out free COVID vaccines as early as this fall. Shifting vaccine distribution to the private market is part of President Joe Biden's decision to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations related to the pandemic in May. Some experts are concerned about shifting the cost to U.S. insurers and uninsured Americans who stand to lose access to vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Healthcare based on evidence improves patient outcomes and return on investment for hospitals

A recent study examined patients' outcomes after receiving care based on scientific and clinical evidence. The work, which is published in Worldviews on Evidence-Based Nursing, also reviewed the extent and type of evidence-based practices (EBPs) performed across clinical settings. A total of 636 published articles addressing EBP and patient outcomes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy