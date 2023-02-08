An immediate primary care fix, improper disposal of medication, and getting more from your daily dose of coffee

Read full article on original website
Related
I Took Oxy And Fentanyl For Years. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The Opioid Crisis.
"I prided myself on being tough and not complaining — even when I had to crawl on my hands and knees down the stairs to have a family dinner."
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
A man bought seeds online to brew tea for his chronic pain. It led to an opioid addiction.
The 65-year-old patient used poppy seed tea for chronic pain and struggled to stop drinking it on his own, according to a case report.
You need to carry this life-saving drug at all times
Across the U.S., opioid usage continues to grow; and with the glut of fentanyl that permeated entire markets, overdoses are becoming more and more common.
Why urgent care centers are popping up everywhere
Urgent care centers have become a key part of America's health care system. But there are risks.
allnurses.com
Access to medical records
A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
NHS fines mothers for claiming free prescriptions while pregnant
Pregnant women are entitled to free medication, but without a maternity exemption certificate they face bills of hundreds of pounds
McKnight's
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
Stress led to more NHS staff absences than Covid, new figures show
The scale of the mental health crisis is revealed as nurses and ambulance workers prepare to strike this week
newsnationnow.com
Overdose death notices may curb opioid over-prescription
(NewsNation) — While fentanyl may be the deadliest drug in America, many people are introduced to opioids at the clinical level, pushing researchers to look for overprescribing solutions aimed at curbing the problem before addiction sets in. It may start with doctors thinking carefully about the prescriptions they write....
CBC News
Hamilton nurse says emergency health care 'broken,' after transferring out of department
A Hamilton nurse with 21 years of experience, including 11 years working in intensive care, says the emergency health care system is broken. Rachel Janusc said the stress of working during the COVID-19 pandemic "just eroded me as a person." It also prompted her to transfer out of the intensive...
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
Report: Pharmacies south of the border selling fentanyl-laced prescription meds
The investigative says that pharmacies in several northwestern Mexican cities are selling counterfeit prescription pills laced "with stronger and deadlier drugs and passing them off as legitimate pharmaceuticals."
Washington Examiner
To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available
American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
3printr.com
US students practice surgery on 3D-printed bodies
Faced with rising monetary and environmental costs of obtaining, transporting and storing cadavers for teaching purposes, two University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) neurosurgeons believed there had to be a better, “greener” way. Glenn Pait, M.D., director of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute and...
Healthline
Safe Active Living with Epilepsy: What to Avoid and When to Take Extra Precautions
With epilepsy, you may need to avoid activities that could result in injury (to you or others) if you lose consciousness. The precautions you need to take depend on the type of seizures you have and if they’re under control. Healthcare professionals have cautioned people with epilepsy to avoid...
NECN
US to Stop Offering Free COVID Vaccines This Fall: What it Means For Mass.
Top Boston doctors are worried about equal access to care in Massachusetts now that the U.S. decided to stop giving out free COVID vaccines as early as this fall. Shifting vaccine distribution to the private market is part of President Joe Biden's decision to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations related to the pandemic in May. Some experts are concerned about shifting the cost to U.S. insurers and uninsured Americans who stand to lose access to vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Healthcare based on evidence improves patient outcomes and return on investment for hospitals
A recent study examined patients' outcomes after receiving care based on scientific and clinical evidence. The work, which is published in Worldviews on Evidence-Based Nursing, also reviewed the extent and type of evidence-based practices (EBPs) performed across clinical settings. A total of 636 published articles addressing EBP and patient outcomes...
Comments / 0