Raleigh City Council Adds More Funding for Affordable Housing
The Raleigh City Council approved a series of significant budget amendments on Tuesday, allocating more than $4 million to affordable housing, prevention of homelessness, and legal assistance for residents. On affordable housing, the city council:. — Gave $1.5 million to housing nonprofit CASA to help with the construction of King’s...
JJ Henderson Lost Power Around Christmas, Leaving Seniors and Disabled Residents at Risk
While the days leading up to Christmas are often marked by celebration and warm memories, for residents of JJ Henderson Senior Apartments, December 23 and 24 were spent in the dark and cold, without electricity. During a blackout at the affordable apartment community for seniors and disabled people, their health equipment stopped working, they said. And no one checked on them for days.
Activists, Raleigh Residents Demand Police Reform After Daryl Williams’ Death
Despite a packed agenda at the Raleigh City Council meeting Tuesday, more than a dozen local activists, joined by run-of-the-mill Raleighites, put the spotlight squarely back where it belongs—on the tasering death of Darryl Williams at the hands of Raleigh police. Williams, 32, died on January 18 after being...
Barry the Beaver’s Brief Trip to the American Tobacco Campus
This story originally published online at the 9th Street Journal. Around 6 on Monday morning, a beaver scampered across the American Tobacco Campus and hopped into the Old Bull River, an artificial concrete channel that flows through the center of the campus. As the sun came up, an email went out to ATC workers saying that animal control had been called. “For your safety, please do not approach the beaver.”
¡Somos Kidznotes!: Beautiful, Impressive, and In Need of Your Support
The takeaway from the Kidznotes’ fundraiser concert last week: there’s something very beautiful about young people participating in a positive community outlet. What’s even more beautiful is when those children become adults—equipped and supported by the community—and are poised to make their own deep-rooted marks in this world.
In Two Productions, Spiritual and Social Reckonings Loom Large
My Name Is Asher Lev | ★★★★ | Aggregate Theatre Company | Mosaic Festival | Ridge Road Baptist Church, Raleigh (2/10-12) | Jewish Cultural Center, Durham (2/16-19) |. In the intimate side chapel at Ridge Road Baptist Church in Raleigh, an unlikely figure steps onstage and speaks.
Durham’s Upchurch Drugs Closes After 50 Years
This story originally published online at 9th Street Journal. A week ago, the customers of Upchurch Drugs were shocked to find a message in their inbox:. “BITTERSWEET,” the email said. “The time has come for Upchurch Drugs to close. Our lease is expiring and it’s time to retire.”
NC Supreme Court Could Roll Back Voting Rights for 56,000 People on Parole, Probation, or Felony
This story was originally published online at NC Policy Watch and is a collaboration between NC Policy Watch and Bolts. They packed the courtroom early, filling so many seats that a line stretched out the door of the building in downtown Raleigh that houses the North Carolina Supreme Court. In years past, many of the onlookers had been in handcuffs, jails and prison cells. Now, they wanted access to the ballot box.
Backtalk: Sheep, Wolves, and Sheepdogs
Last week, we published an op-ed that criticized local police departments’ use of tasers that have resulted in the deaths of a number of Triangle residents. We also published a news story detailing the Durham Sheriff’s Department’s lack of resources, which is compromising the department’s ability to serve protective orders on perpetrators of domestic violence.
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
Debut Album “Scivic Rivers” Asks Big Questions
“The last thing I want to do / Is file another field piece / About what it means / To raise a human being.”. These words start the last song on the first album by Scivic Rivers (and the seventh album from deep-thinking Durham songwriter Randy Bickford, who adopted the moniker after releasing two 2010s albums as Brice Randall Bickford and a handful before that as the Strugglers).
How One Raleigh Chocolate Shop Readies Its Handmade, Small-Batch Candies for the Big Day
As Valentine’s Day approaches, the inventive chocolatiers at Escazú are kicking into high gear, making as many truffles, chocolate bars, and specialty confections as they can. The North Raleigh boutique chocolate store—a finalist in INDY Week’s “Best Of” contest at least three years running—is known for its handmade,...
Angel Olsen on Dream Lives, Outlaw Country, and Karen Dalton
A few days out from Valentine’s Day, Angel Olsen is bringing Big Time to the Carolina Theatre. Feel what you may about the holiday—a sweet day to celebrate your sweetheart, a commercial tool of capitalism, a day forged out of the fires of heartbreak—and Olsen’s expansive romantic oeuvre will likely cover the mood.
