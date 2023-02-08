This story originally published online at the 9th Street Journal. Around 6 on Monday morning, a beaver scampered across the American Tobacco Campus and hopped into the Old Bull River, an artificial concrete channel that flows through the center of the campus. As the sun came up, an email went out to ATC workers saying that animal control had been called. “For your safety, please do not approach the beaver.”

