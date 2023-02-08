Read full article on original website
Heavy rain likely, high elevation snow possible tonight
The weekend will feature a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain and perhaps even a little snow!. This morning will be dry, but showers will develop from south to north this afternoon. Rain will be widespread and heavy from that point through all of Saturday night. Totals will vary from...
Teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence’ at Fayetteville school
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a threat at Fayetteville High School. Stephan Hicks was charged with threatening mass violence at school, according to Cmdr. Coby Templeton of the Fayetteville Police Department. On Tuesday, police said students told administrators about a possible threat posted on social media....
Rain returns late Saturday, snow possible early Sunday
The weekend will feature a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain and perhaps even a little snow!. This morning will be dry, but showers will develop from south to north this afternoon. Rain will widespread and heavy from that point through all of Saturday night. Totals will vary from near...
Report: Alabama agency mishandled education funds, repeatedly violated state or federal laws
A recent audit report from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts revealed a long list of violations by the Administrative Office of Courts. In an interview with WAAY 31, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, called for change that would create improved management within the Office of Courts. Orr is the chairman of the Education Budget Committee.
