wxxv25.com
High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Hancock
High school basketball district tournaments underway across the state, Harrison Central hosting the Region 8 Class 6A dance, one-seed Biloxi taking on four-seed Hancock.
wxxv25.com
Jacob Owen steps down as Pearl River Central head football coach
Pearl River Central Head Football Coach Jacob Owen stepping down after leading the Blue Devils for five seasons. Owen tweets that holding this position was an honor and a privilege and he wishes the kids, school, and community nothing but the best as they move in the next direction. Owen...
wxxv25.com
Student Athlete of the Week: Long Beach Bowling’s Lilly Sprinkle
You’ve probably heard of a closing pitcher coming in to seal the deal on a baseball win, but have you ever heard of an anchor in bowling?. That’s the job of this week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week, Lilly Sprinkle. The game of bowling is typically...
wxxv25.com
GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday
This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wxxv25.com
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Soil and Water holding annual tree distribution
The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District announced its back for its annual Arbor Day Tree Distribution. This event, held at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport, will allow community members to drive through and collect a bundle of trees and plants for just a $5 donation. The plants...
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian Police Department welcomes new K9
The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”
wxxv25.com
Toddlers plant trees in honor of Arbor Day at Pines Hills Nursery in Pass Christian
Toddlers got their hands dirty on Toddler Tuesday at Pine Hills Nursery in honor of Arbor Day. Pass Christian Library and the Pass Christian Garden Club started the event off by reading stories and singing about plants and trees. The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation donated the tree saplings...
wxxv25.com
MGCCC hosts Career Pathways Experience
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County partnered with the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce to host the very first Career Pathways Experience. Different vendors from industry partners across the Coast along with their MGCCC partnered CTE program showed the students the different career paths the industry has to offer. Industries...
wxxv25.com
Excel by 5 celebrates Mardi Gras with toddlers
Excel by 5 in Biloxi wanted to make sure toddlers and their families had the same fun as any older child when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras. Excel by 5 is a certified early childhood community center that offers resources to children up to five years of age as a way to prepare them for school.
wxxv25.com
Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow
The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
wxxv25.com
Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast
Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
wxxv25.com
Tasty Melts in Gulfport sells breakable candy
If you want to get your significant other something other than the traditional chocolates and flowers, Tasty Melts in Gulfport might be something worth breaking into. Danica Cook, owner of Tasty Melts, started her business just selling homemade cocoa bombs for extra money, but once Cook was laid off from her job, she turned her baking passion into a full-time business.
wxxv25.com
MS Senator receives backlash for tweet
Mississippi State Senator Joel Carter from Gulfport is under fire after posting a tweet that some people are saying is racist. Carter posted a photo of an imitation Chinese balloon February 4th with the words “weather barroon, totary not for spying.”. Comments say he is mocking Asian and Japanese...
wxxv25.com
Latest Artemis rocket test at Stennis Space Center
The next phase of Artemis rocket testing is underway at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. NASA is hoping it’s newly redesigned engine will help bring astronauts to the moon and back. The space agency conducted a hot fire test of its newly redesigned RS-25 engine yesterday for future flights of the space launch system rocket.
wxxv25.com
Gautier man charged with aggravated assault in early morning shooting
A Gautier man is behind bars this morning after police responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive. Gautier Chief David Bever said officers were sent out about 1 a.m. this morning about a shooting a residence. 22-year-old Austin Bradley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault...
wxxv25.com
Amtrak kicks off public safety awareness campaign on the Gulf Coast
Officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, and other state and local transportation officials kicked off a public safety awareness campaign called ‘Operation Lifesaver.’. It’s educating the public on safety measures and safety awareness near Amtrak trains. The campaign started off at the Amtrak stop in Pascagoula and...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police Department offers gun safety tips
News 25 reached out to the Biloxi Police Department to tell us the best ways to properly store and handle firearms to help avoid similar incidents in the future. Lt. Todd Stewart tells us the best way to prevent unwanted hands on your firearms is to lock them up securely in a place out of reach from children.
