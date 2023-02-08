ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Jacob Owen steps down as Pearl River Central head football coach

Pearl River Central Head Football Coach Jacob Owen stepping down after leading the Blue Devils for five seasons. Owen tweets that holding this position was an honor and a privilege and he wishes the kids, school, and community nothing but the best as they move in the next direction. Owen...
CARRIERE, MS
wxxv25.com

GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday

This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County Soil and Water holding annual tree distribution

The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District announced its back for its annual Arbor Day Tree Distribution. This event, held at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport, will allow community members to drive through and collect a bundle of trees and plants for just a $5 donation. The plants...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian Police Department welcomes new K9

The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”
wxxv25.com

MGCCC hosts Career Pathways Experience

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County partnered with the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce to host the very first Career Pathways Experience. Different vendors from industry partners across the Coast along with their MGCCC partnered CTE program showed the students the different career paths the industry has to offer. Industries...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Excel by 5 celebrates Mardi Gras with toddlers

Excel by 5 in Biloxi wanted to make sure toddlers and their families had the same fun as any older child when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras. Excel by 5 is a certified early childhood community center that offers resources to children up to five years of age as a way to prepare them for school.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow

The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast

Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Tasty Melts in Gulfport sells breakable candy

If you want to get your significant other something other than the traditional chocolates and flowers, Tasty Melts in Gulfport might be something worth breaking into. Danica Cook, owner of Tasty Melts, started her business just selling homemade cocoa bombs for extra money, but once Cook was laid off from her job, she turned her baking passion into a full-time business.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

MS Senator receives backlash for tweet

Mississippi State Senator Joel Carter from Gulfport is under fire after posting a tweet that some people are saying is racist. Carter posted a photo of an imitation Chinese balloon February 4th with the words “weather barroon, totary not for spying.”. Comments say he is mocking Asian and Japanese...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Latest Artemis rocket test at Stennis Space Center

The next phase of Artemis rocket testing is underway at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. NASA is hoping it’s newly redesigned engine will help bring astronauts to the moon and back. The space agency conducted a hot fire test of its newly redesigned RS-25 engine yesterday for future flights of the space launch system rocket.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier man charged with aggravated assault in early morning shooting

A Gautier man is behind bars this morning after police responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive. Gautier Chief David Bever said officers were sent out about 1 a.m. this morning about a shooting a residence. 22-year-old Austin Bradley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Amtrak kicks off public safety awareness campaign on the Gulf Coast

Officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, and other state and local transportation officials kicked off a public safety awareness campaign called ‘Operation Lifesaver.’. It’s educating the public on safety measures and safety awareness near Amtrak trains. The campaign started off at the Amtrak stop in Pascagoula and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Police Department offers gun safety tips

News 25 reached out to the Biloxi Police Department to tell us the best ways to properly store and handle firearms to help avoid similar incidents in the future. Lt. Todd Stewart tells us the best way to prevent unwanted hands on your firearms is to lock them up securely in a place out of reach from children.
BILOXI, MS

