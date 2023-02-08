ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

floridapolitics.com

Janet Cruz hits six figures in City Council bid fundraising

That more than doubles Cruz's closest competition. Tampa City Council candidate Janet Cruz, a former state Senator, has raised more than $100,000 for her bid for District 3, her campaign announced. The numbers are not yet reflected in campaign finance activity posted on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website,...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Realtors endorse Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council

'She understands the importance of a vibrant real estate market and its role in the city’s economy.'. Greater Tampa Realtors is endorsing Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council, District 3, the group announced Wednesday. “On behalf of our 16,000 members, Greater Tampa Realtors endorses Janet Cruz for Tampa City...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Dr. Allison Foster appointed interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, has been named interim superintendent. Her appointment comes after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen. The decision was unanimously approved Tuesday evening. The search for a...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater pauses its tree removal program following residents' outcry

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Thousands of trees in Clearwater are spared from the chopping block, at least for now. The city paused its tree assessment and inventory program after an outcry from the public. Residents said the arborist hired by the city was cutting down some trees without proper explanation. "It...
CLEARWATER, FL
amisun.com

Bradenton Beach enacting food truck moratorium

BRADENTON BEACH – Commissioners are in the process of enacting a temporary citywide moratorium on food truck operations. On Feb. 2, the city commission, minus absent Commissioner Marilyn Maro, voted 4-0 in support of the moratorium ordinance drafted by City Attorney Ricinda Perry and presented on first reading. The moratorium will take effect if it is adopted on second and final reading at the commission’s Feb. 16 meeting.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Bill Carlson rakes in $70K in first month of re-election campaign

Carlson faces wealthy McDonald's franchiser Blake Casper. Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson raised $70,300 in the first month of his re-election campaign to District 4, his campaign announced Tuesday. The funding came from 181 donors for an average of $388 per contribution. “I put people first on the City...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT notifying residents of construction at US 41/Gulfstream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary daytime lane closure near the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and lasting through Valentine’s Day, there will be lane closures in the outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville. Work will start...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas County Hospice desperately needs volunteers

February 7, 2023 - Local nonprofit healthcare organizations Empath Health and Suncoast Hospice are in “dire” need of all types of volunteers. The organizations lost 30 to 50% of their volunteer staff during the pandemic, and many are not returning. For more information on how to help address a great need, visit the website here.
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High School to use metal detectors following threats

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to install metal detectors. Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.
PARRISH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

