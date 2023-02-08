Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
floridapolitics.com
Janet Cruz hits six figures in City Council bid fundraising
That more than doubles Cruz's closest competition. Tampa City Council candidate Janet Cruz, a former state Senator, has raised more than $100,000 for her bid for District 3, her campaign announced. The numbers are not yet reflected in campaign finance activity posted on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website,...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Realtors endorse Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council
'She understands the importance of a vibrant real estate market and its role in the city’s economy.'. Greater Tampa Realtors is endorsing Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council, District 3, the group announced Wednesday. “On behalf of our 16,000 members, Greater Tampa Realtors endorses Janet Cruz for Tampa City...
Mysuncoast.com
Dr. Allison Foster appointed interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, has been named interim superintendent. Her appointment comes after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen. The decision was unanimously approved Tuesday evening. The search for a...
fox13news.com
Clearwater pauses its tree removal program following residents' outcry
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Thousands of trees in Clearwater are spared from the chopping block, at least for now. The city paused its tree assessment and inventory program after an outcry from the public. Residents said the arborist hired by the city was cutting down some trees without proper explanation. "It...
amisun.com
Bradenton Beach enacting food truck moratorium
BRADENTON BEACH – Commissioners are in the process of enacting a temporary citywide moratorium on food truck operations. On Feb. 2, the city commission, minus absent Commissioner Marilyn Maro, voted 4-0 in support of the moratorium ordinance drafted by City Attorney Ricinda Perry and presented on first reading. The moratorium will take effect if it is adopted on second and final reading at the commission’s Feb. 16 meeting.
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
floridapolitics.com
Bill Carlson rakes in $70K in first month of re-election campaign
Carlson faces wealthy McDonald's franchiser Blake Casper. Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson raised $70,300 in the first month of his re-election campaign to District 4, his campaign announced Tuesday. The funding came from 181 donors for an average of $388 per contribution. “I put people first on the City...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT notifying residents of construction at US 41/Gulfstream
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary daytime lane closure near the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and lasting through Valentine’s Day, there will be lane closures in the outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville. Work will start...
fox13news.com
Florida governor wants refunds issued to eligible Hillsborough taxpayers for failed transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive to refund taxpayers for the $570 million raised by Hillsborough County through its now-defunct transportation sales surtax. The proposal is part of the governor‘s 2023 budget and calls for a third-party claims administrator to create a refund process for "eligible...
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
fox13news.com
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
Rep. Greg Steube Honors Good Samaritan Who Called 911 After 25-Foot Fall From Ladder
SARASOTA, Fla. – U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is honored to have Suncoast resident Mr. Darrell Woodie as his distinguished guest at this year’s State of the Union address. Mr. Woodie called 911 after witnessing Rep. Steube’s accident in January. Congressman Steube was involved in an accident at his
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas County Hospice desperately needs volunteers
February 7, 2023 - Local nonprofit healthcare organizations Empath Health and Suncoast Hospice are in “dire” need of all types of volunteers. The organizations lost 30 to 50% of their volunteer staff during the pandemic, and many are not returning. For more information on how to help address a great need, visit the website here.
Parrish Community High School threatened 4 times in 1 week
Students at Parrish Community High School were evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat submitted via a suspicious activity reporting app.
Parrish Community High was under shelter-in-place order Wednesday after another threat
Parrish Community High School was under a brief shelter in place order Wednesday after receiving its fifth threat in five days, the district confirmed.
Bradenton Proud Boys member pleads guilty to felony charge in Capitol riot, faces decades in prison
A Bradenton man and self-identified Proud Boy has pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, federal court records show.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School to use metal detectors following threats
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to install metal detectors. Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
Comments / 0