ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Seven advocacy groups back Martin Zilber for Miami City Commission

They join the city’s largest police union in backing him for the District 2 seat. More than half a dozen advocacy groups are throwing their support behind former Judge Martin Zilber’s bid for the Miami City Commission. On Thursday, Zilber’s campaign announced the endorsements of five unions, one...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Pompano Beach Man Charged With Repeatedly Attacking Officers in Capitol Hill Riot

A South Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly two years after several others linked to the Proud Boys were first nabbed for participating in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Kenneth Bonawitz — AKA #MAGAMarlin — was arrested in late January for his alleged role in the attack. The FBI says the 57-year-old Pompano Beach man was among the first rioters to break through a Capitol Police barricade at the west end of the building before he assaulted a handful of law enforcement officers while carrying a sheathed knife on his belt.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Miami police chief accused of racism and corruption

Two Black officers with the Miami Police Department are in the midst of accusing Chief Manuel Morales of racism and corruption. Police Lt. Brandon Lanier and detective Wanda Jean-Baptiste have claimed that Morales did not allow them to do their work independently when they were each internal affairs investigators – positions from which they have since been reassigned.
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

City of Margate Searching for Volunteers to Sit on 2 Boards

Margate is looking for residents to volunteer and serve on the board of adjustment and the planning and zoning board. The board of adjustment’s responsibilities includes hearing and determining appeals where an administrative official alleges an error in an order, decision, or determination to enforce the city’s zoning regulations.
MARGATE, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Meet the Nighttime Code Enforcement team!

When the sun goes down, work is just starting for the brand-new Nighttime Code Enforcement team (NET). Is there a raucous party at the vacation rental next door keeping you awake on a Thursday? The Nighttime Code Enforcement team can help. Is a commercial vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.? This team will handle that issue as well. They are also responsible for making sure businesses and residences along the beach are following the lighting rules that help protect our sea turtles, among other duties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Broward Schools Observes a Day of ‘Service and Love’ for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims

In memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Broward County Public Schools will observe a Day of Service and Love on February 14, 2023. On this early release day, students, staff, and volunteers across the district will participate in various volunteer and service projects in honor of the 17 students and staff members who lost their lives and those who were injured.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
soulofmiami.org

Homeownership Program Open Enrollment 2/15/23 – 3/31/23

Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications to open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 15, via www.habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity. The new energy-efficient, two-story...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Police: Student detained after threats made at Broward middle school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A student was detained Thursday morning after verbal threats were made at a middle school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred at Pines Middle School, located at 200 Douglas Road. Broward school board names Cartwright's replacement. NOW PLAYING.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy