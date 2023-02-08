Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋The FleptMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Former Plantation mayor violated several finance laws during 2018 campaign, inspector general says
PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward’s inspector general announced Tuesday that a former Plantation mayor broke the law with a range of violations from hiding public records to falsifying campaign finance documents during her 2018 campaign. Former City of Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner “has entered a consent final order with...
floridapolitics.com
Seven advocacy groups back Martin Zilber for Miami City Commission
They join the city’s largest police union in backing him for the District 2 seat. More than half a dozen advocacy groups are throwing their support behind former Judge Martin Zilber’s bid for the Miami City Commission. On Thursday, Zilber’s campaign announced the endorsements of five unions, one...
Miami New Times
Pompano Beach Man Charged With Repeatedly Attacking Officers in Capitol Hill Riot
A South Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly two years after several others linked to the Proud Boys were first nabbed for participating in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Kenneth Bonawitz — AKA #MAGAMarlin — was arrested in late January for his alleged role in the attack. The FBI says the 57-year-old Pompano Beach man was among the first rioters to break through a Capitol Police barricade at the west end of the building before he assaulted a handful of law enforcement officers while carrying a sheathed knife on his belt.
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
floridabulldog.org
Flood of Russia-Ukraine war refugees leads to severe overcrowding at Miami-Dade school
Overcrowding at a Miami-Dade elementary and middle school is so severe, students are crammed into classrooms and rats roam the cafeteria grounds, parents and teachers say. Why? School district officials are violating a state constitutional amendment limiting the number of children per class. Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8...
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
cw34.com
Parents charged with locking boy in cage sued by their former attorney
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal defense attorney Nellie King, who represented the parents charged with locking their 14-year-old son in a cage in their garage, is suing the couple. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, arrested and charged in February of 2022, were represented by Attorney King until November...
miamitimesonline.com
Miami police chief accused of racism and corruption
Two Black officers with the Miami Police Department are in the midst of accusing Chief Manuel Morales of racism and corruption. Police Lt. Brandon Lanier and detective Wanda Jean-Baptiste have claimed that Morales did not allow them to do their work independently when they were each internal affairs investigators – positions from which they have since been reassigned.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
margatetalk.com
City of Margate Searching for Volunteers to Sit on 2 Boards
Margate is looking for residents to volunteer and serve on the board of adjustment and the planning and zoning board. The board of adjustment’s responsibilities includes hearing and determining appeals where an administrative official alleges an error in an order, decision, or determination to enforce the city’s zoning regulations.
fortlauderdale.gov
Meet the Nighttime Code Enforcement team!
When the sun goes down, work is just starting for the brand-new Nighttime Code Enforcement team (NET). Is there a raucous party at the vacation rental next door keeping you awake on a Thursday? The Nighttime Code Enforcement team can help. Is a commercial vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.? This team will handle that issue as well. They are also responsible for making sure businesses and residences along the beach are following the lighting rules that help protect our sea turtles, among other duties.
Broward Schools Observes a Day of ‘Service and Love’ for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims
In memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Broward County Public Schools will observe a Day of Service and Love on February 14, 2023. On this early release day, students, staff, and volunteers across the district will participate in various volunteer and service projects in honor of the 17 students and staff members who lost their lives and those who were injured.
soulofmiami.org
Homeownership Program Open Enrollment 2/15/23 – 3/31/23
Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications to open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 15, via www.habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity. The new energy-efficient, two-story...
cw34.com
'Very much on alert:' Boca Raton Rabbi fearful of continued antisemitic attacks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The most recent wave of antisemitism has people asking: where is it coming from?. Antisemitism isn't new – but this latest series of high-profile incidents is unusual. One Boca Raton rabbi warns we must not ignore what’s right in front of us –...
Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
The Broward County School Board has approved the C-4 boundary proposal aimed at addressing overcrowding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under the new plan, students living in Coral Springs between Wiles, Royal Palm, Coral Springs, and University will be redirected to attend Coral Glades High School. According...
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Click10.com
Police: Student detained after threats made at Broward middle school
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A student was detained Thursday morning after verbal threats were made at a middle school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred at Pines Middle School, located at 200 Douglas Road. Broward school board names Cartwright's replacement. NOW PLAYING.
Comments / 0