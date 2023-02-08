A South Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly two years after several others linked to the Proud Boys were first nabbed for participating in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Kenneth Bonawitz — AKA #MAGAMarlin — was arrested in late January for his alleged role in the attack. The FBI says the 57-year-old Pompano Beach man was among the first rioters to break through a Capitol Police barricade at the west end of the building before he assaulted a handful of law enforcement officers while carrying a sheathed knife on his belt.

