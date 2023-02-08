ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

whdh.com

Car fire burns in O’Neill Tunnel in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fire in the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston Thursday left a car completely charred, as shown in video footage released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). MassDOT shared word of the fire just after 4:45 p.m. The fire had prompted a lane closure in...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 people found dead at a home in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found dead inside, according to 7NEWS sources. Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Work continues at Alewife station after crash

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The parking garage at Alewife station in Cambridge partially reopened Wednesday as repair work continued elsewhere following a crash at the garage over the weekend. Drivers can once again park on the first four floors of the garage, though the fifth floor remains off limits. Outside...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
BROCKTON, MA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dorchester (MA) Breaks Ground on New $24.7M Meetinghouse Hill Fire Station

Monday was an exciting day for the Boston Fire Department and the city of Boston as ground was broken on a new Meetinghouse Hill Firehouse, Engine 17, Ladder 7 District 7, the Boston Fire Department tweeted. The city of Boston has allocated $24.7 million toward the design and construction of...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2-alarm fire displaces 10 in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire displaced 10 people in Mattapan Tuesday, burning in a building on Leston Street, the Boston Fire Department said. No one was injured, according to the fire department. Fire officials said companies were battling heavy fire conditions on rear porches at the building at approximately...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
LYNN, MA

