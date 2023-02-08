Read full article on original website
Trump lashes out after Fox analyst compares Biden think tank documents to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago haul
A comparison of the dozen Obama-era documents at a Washington DC think once used by Joe Biden lawyers with the massive cache of classified material retrieved during an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s home has left the twice-impeached ex-president more than a bit irate.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Karl Rove, the former George W Bush White House official and GOP strategist, after Mr Rove unfavourably compared the matter of the ongoing probe into Mr Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of national defence information with the review of what Mr Biden’s lawyers...
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Donald Trump's 2024 Chances Slashed by Bookmaker After South Carolina Rally
The former president held his first official 2024 rally in Columbia over the weekend, which has given his campaign a much needed boost.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Recent Harvard Poll Shows Trump Beating Either Biden or Harris in '24
These new surveys by Harvard-Harris Polling show that most respondents who are the most likely to vote in 2024 will be voting for Trump if he is opposed by either Biden or Harris.
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
'Trump fatigue' in New Hampshire complicates 2024 White House bid
WEARE, New Hampshire Jan 27 (Reuters) - When Donald Trump trounced his Republican rivals in New Hampshire's 2016 primary, the stunning win announced to other states the reality TV showman was a serious contender. Trump went on to capture the Republican nomination and then the White House.
Neither Trump Nor Biden, Elon Musk Wants A 2024 Presidential Candidate Who Isn't '8000 Years Old'
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said in May last year that President Joe Biden is mistaken in thinking he was elected to “transform the country.”. What Happened: The entrepreneur tweeted that Biden was elected because “everyone just wanted less drama.”. Although Musk said he thinks a “less divisive...
“Could upend the GOP”: Trump threatens to “retaliate” against Republicans if he loses nomination
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump has made clear he is willing to throw the GOP under the bus in 2024...
Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis
"Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis" According to a new survey from the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll of 2,050 registered voters, former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would defeat current President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The poll, which was released on Friday, found that 46% of registered voters would support Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump's 5-point edge was identical to the poll's December results.
GOP liar Santos has close links with a one-time Trump confidant who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
Republican pathological liar Santos allegedly has links with one-time Trump confidant, who also happens to be the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch by the name of Viktor Vekselberg.
