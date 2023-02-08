ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump lashes out after Fox analyst compares Biden think tank documents to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago haul

A comparison of the dozen Obama-era documents at a Washington DC think once used by Joe Biden lawyers with the massive cache of classified material retrieved during an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s home has left the twice-impeached ex-president more than a bit irate.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Karl Rove, the former George W Bush White House official and GOP strategist, after Mr Rove unfavourably compared the matter of the ongoing probe into Mr Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of national defence information with the review of what Mr Biden’s lawyers...
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
A. U. IGNATIUS

Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

"Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis" According to a new survey from the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll of 2,050 registered voters, former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would defeat current President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The poll, which was released on Friday, found that 46% of registered voters would support Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump's 5-point edge was identical to the poll's December results.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy