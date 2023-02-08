ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Madewell Is A Great Place To Shop Black-Owned Brands

By Tessa Flores
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO0es_0kgFcnGR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWkbS_0kgFcnGR00 A sea floral open back dress , off-the-shoulder one-piece and woven raffia handbag .

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Supporting Black-owned businesses is a way to put your money where your values lie while also celebrating Black artistry. Although this practice should be adhered to year round, February’s Black History Month is the perfect time to learn about and give extra love to Black-owned brands.

Madewell , the apparel company known for its sustainable and classic wardrobe staples, curated a special collection of Black-owned labels as part of their Labels We Love program, an initiative that showcases exclusive collaborations and unique finds from around the globe.

They’ve taken the Fifteen Percent Pledge , a retailer promise to dedicate 15% of shelf space to Black-owned brands in an effort to generate more revenue to Black communities and business owners.

The brands Madewell chose offer a robust lineup of hand-crafted apparel, colorful jewelry, unique home decor and beauty products, many of which feature artisans and traditional craftsmanship from places like Senegal and Ghana. It was difficult to narrow it down to all of our favorites, but you can shop some standouts below and learn a bit more about each brand. Or shop the entire collection from the button above.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Evolving Madewell, a Reset for Spring

Take another look at Madewell. The casual, laid-back, denim-driven brand is entering the new year with a “culled-down, elevated and refined” collection aimed at keeping pace with America’s fast-changing shopping patterns. Under the spotlight for spring: Madewell’s “new classics” — the leather blazer, poplin shirt, the trench coat, a relaxed suit, a sling bag, the slip dress — as well as trending denim leg shapes, oversized separates, and styles and outfits versatile to wear day-into-night and for different occasions.More from WWDNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part ThreeA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations:...
whowhatwear

I'm a Senior Shopping Editor—These Are the Nordstrom Basics I Always Recommend

As a person with minimalist-leaning fashion sensibilities, I've spent years of time and money trying, testing, and acquiring the perfect basics, and I write about these staples daily, from the best white tees to French girl–inspired essentials (It's part of the job as Who What Wear's senior market editor.) I'm a firm believer that having a well-rounded collection of solid, versatile, and reliable basics will elevate your looks and serve as the backbone of your year-round wardrobe.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
People

Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds

Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
The Independent

Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
HuffPost

HuffPost

264K+
Followers
15K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy