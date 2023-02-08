Madewell Is A Great Place To Shop Black-Owned Brands

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Supporting Black-owned businesses is a way to put your money where your values lie while also celebrating Black artistry. Although this practice should be adhered to year round, February’s Black History Month is the perfect time to learn about and give extra love to Black-owned brands.

Madewell , the apparel company known for its sustainable and classic wardrobe staples, curated a special collection of Black-owned labels as part of their Labels We Love program, an initiative that showcases exclusive collaborations and unique finds from around the globe.

They’ve taken the Fifteen Percent Pledge , a retailer promise to dedicate 15% of shelf space to Black-owned brands in an effort to generate more revenue to Black communities and business owners.

The brands Madewell chose offer a robust lineup of hand-crafted apparel, colorful jewelry, unique home decor and beauty products, many of which feature artisans and traditional craftsmanship from places like Senegal and Ghana. It was difficult to narrow it down to all of our favorites, but you can shop some standouts below and learn a bit more about each brand. Or shop the entire collection from the button above.