Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

Police found the 35-year-old victim on the 4300 block of Old York Road, right off the Roosevelt Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the victim had been dropped off at that location.

He was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the neck.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital for critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.