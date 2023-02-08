Read full article on original website
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
WKYC
Scoring King: LeBron James becomes NBA's career leader in points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LOS ANGELES — The "Kid from Akron" has done it! LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Fans storm court during Ohio basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
Akron declares Feb. 8 ‘LeBron James Day’
The kid from Akron has his own day in the city he calls home after breaking the record for most points scored in the NBA on Tuesday.
Dambrot gets 500 wins as Duquesne handles George Mason
Dambrot thanks LeBron James for his role in his coaching career as he reaches a milestone with the Dukes getting win 16 in a blowout Wednesday
WKYC
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer: Social media reacts
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James made his mark on the record books on Tuesday night becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. James made history in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a stepback jump shot to push his career total to 38,388 points.
Duquesne coaches share what makes LeBron James special
One was his high school coach, the other his high school teammate, LISTEN to the stories of what make LeBron James great & why they love him
WKYC
Jason Kelce gives shout out to Cleveland Heights High School before battling brother in Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is already making history as Travis and Jason Kelce become the first brothers to ever face off in the big game, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With so much attention being placed on the...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says he 'knew Joe Thomas was right for Cleveland' from the moment the Browns drafted the Hall of Famer
CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas will carry the Browns back to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Boy, it's been a while. He becomes the 18th member of the Browns to be enshrined, but more importantly, he becomes the first Browns player in the new era of the team (since 1999) to be voted in.
