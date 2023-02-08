ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATCH: Alex Golesh Defends Tennessee

By Evan Crowell
 2 days ago

USF head coach Alex Golesh was asked about Tennessee's recruiting and had some complementary things to say about the Volunteers.

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh helped spearhead one of college football's most efficient offensive attacks in recent memory. Golesh's outstanding accomplishments helped him land the USF head coaching job this offseason in one of the most talent-rich areas in America.

During a press conference, Golesh spoke about how recruiting in Florida will be different than in Tennessee. He deflected a question about the differences in the states, saying Tennessee has many talented athletes.

"I see what you did there. I can't sell out my former state - there are some really good football players from there. We'll eventually get a couple of them, so I'm not going to sell them out. There are some really good high school coaches in that state."

While just looking at the sheer output, Florida produces more high school talent than Tennessee and most states. Nonetheless, Golesh defended his former state, a sign that all is still well between the two parties. Golesh and head coach Josh Heupel had a strong connection that cultivated the aforementioned offensive success, and without that, Tennessee wouldn't be where it is, and USF wouldn't have Golesh at the helm .

