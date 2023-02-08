ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools

By Adrienne Mayfield, Hayley Milon
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZbkA_0kgFbtLm00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.

The families sent intent-to-sue letters to Newport News Public Schools on Jan. 30 – six days after attorney Diane Toscano sent her own notice of intent to the school division on behalf of first grade teacher Abby Zwerner. The 25-year-old was seriously injured after her 6-year-old student shot her in her classroom on Jan. 6, according to police.

Family of 6-year-old who shot his teacher issues statement

Zwerner’s intent-to-sue letter focused largely on claims that teachers and staff reported suspicion that the 6-year-old boy had a gun at least three times to Richneck’s former vice principal, Dr. Ebony Parker, and the administrator failed to act. Parker resigned from the district on Jan. 25.

The intent-to-sue letters sent on behalf of the two Richneck students were filed separately and are unrelated to each other.

Superintendent: 6-year-old’s backpack searched before Richneck shooting

10 On Your Side’s investigative team spoke with the parent of one of the children. That parent is represented by attorney Emily Mapp Brannon and asked to remain unnamed. They told us they sent the school division an intent-to-sue letter because their son was in the lunchroom with the accused 6-year-old on the day of the shooting and while he may have had the gun in the pocket of his hoodie.

The intent-to-sue letter filed on behalf of that student doesn’t provide any details of their experience at Richneck on Jan. 6. It said Brannon has been retained to represent the boy for “injuries sustained during a school shooting.”

Complete Coverage: Richneck Elementary School Shooting

The family of a first grader who was in Zwerner’s classroom at the time of the shooting also filed an intent-to-sue on behalf of their daughter. The letter claims the girl was bullied, harassed and assaulted at Richneck during the current school year.

The girl’s parents reported their concerns to NNPS multiple times, but claim the school division failed to protect their daughter, according to the letter.

This story is developing. Check back with 10 On Your Side for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police pursuit ends in Newport News with 4 in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and two juveniles have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon through two jurisdictions, Newport News Police said. At about 2:04 p.m., Newport News Police officers were dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit that started in another city, according to police, and when the […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Kecoughtan, Phoebus students to participate in Project Inclusion Program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Students and educators from Kecoughtan and Phoebus high schools will participate in the Project Inclusion retreat program. The program will take place at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center from Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12. Project inclusion brings high school students together to...
HAMPTON, VA
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy