ABILENE – Abilene Christian put together a 7-0 win over Division III Trinity in a match not as lopsided as the score indicated. "Trinity is a very good team and not a lot of Division I schools will schedule them," said ACU Head Coach Juan Nunez. "I took a chance sitting my one and two guys because Trinity is good enough to beat you if you don't play your best. But we need to do that to get those guys that played tonight ready in case we need them in conference. They beat us in every aspect of doubles except the final score."

ABILENE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO