Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
acusports.com
MBB hosts Sam Houston in Moody Saturday night
ABILENE – The ACU men’s basketball team takes it three-game winning streak into a big-time showdown with Sam Houston on Saturday night at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats (13-11, 5-6 WAC) return to the friendly confines after the Thursday bye to battle their long-time rival Bearkats (17-6, 7-4 WAC), who are also off the mid-week bye. It’s the first of two meetings between the schools this season, with the final one coming in the regular season finale on Friday, March 3 in Huntsville. Saturday's game tips at 6 p.m. and airs on both ESPN+ and the ACU Sports Network.
acusports.com
Men's Tennis Blanks Trinity
ABILENE – Abilene Christian put together a 7-0 win over Division III Trinity in a match not as lopsided as the score indicated. "Trinity is a very good team and not a lot of Division I schools will schedule them," said ACU Head Coach Juan Nunez. "I took a chance sitting my one and two guys because Trinity is good enough to beat you if you don't play your best. But we need to do that to get those guys that played tonight ready in case we need them in conference. They beat us in every aspect of doubles except the final score."
acusports.com
WBB caps four games in eight days with CBU, UTRGV
ABILENE – The Abilene Christian women's basketball team wraps up a busy week that encompassed four games in an eight-day stretch with a home game on Thursday, Feb. 9 against California Baptist and a road date at UTRGV on Saturday, Feb. 11. ACU (11-11, 5-6 WAC) snapped its three-game losing streak with a win on Monday over Utah Valley, and looks to build a winning streak back up in league play with two tough matchups. Thursday's game tips at 6 p.m. for the Purple Game, and the team will leave early the next day for a 4 p.m. Saturday game at UTRGV. Both games will air on ESPN+, and Thursday night's game will also air on the ACU Sports Network.
Comments / 0