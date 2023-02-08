Read full article on original website
WNEM
Soggy Thursday but with a rain lull in the afternoon
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s weather was certainly a rarity for this time of year, and although some stay mild today, we’re back to rain going through the daytime. There have been some areas of heavy rain this morning and near lunch, but a lull is on the way for the early afternoon. If you have any quick errands you’ve been waiting to run, early this afternoon is the time to do them!
WNEM
Rain and snow taper off, cooler Friday, beautiful weekend follows
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a messy day around Mid-Michigan, with some areas seeing icy roads this morning, others seeing heavy rainfall, and as we’ve started to move into the evening, a bit of snow. Luckily the wet weather will slow down a bit late tonight, and...
fox2detroit.com
Heavy rain is over but strong winds moving into Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - The heavy morning rain has come to an end and spotty "on again off again" showers will take us through this evening. But now the weather headline is shifting from the morning heavy rain to afternoon and evening strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a lot of southeast Michigan until 10:00 p.m. tonight. That means that conditions for strong or even severe winds are possible through the nighttime hours.
Perfect feels-like-early-April weekend coming up for Michigan
The weather this weekend is going to seem like early April rather than early February. This means warm temperatures and a bonus of abundant sunshine. Let’s start with the most important weather feature we can all use: sunshine. There won’t be any precipitation this weekend, and that’s the first step toward having sunshine. Here is the precipitation forecast from Saturday morning to Sunday night. You don’t see any storm system roaming around the Great Lakes.
High winds, heavy rain, and record warmth possible Thursday
A storm system will bring heavy rain, high wind, and spring temps to Michigan. Some areas could have over an inch of rain with winds gusting over 50mph. Things will settle down quickly by the weekend.
Morning Sun
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning
Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
It’s warm in February, and the bugs are out in Michigan. Totally cool!
It’s not normal to be near 60 degrees in Michigan in February, but that’s what’s happening on Thursday in Metro Detroit -- and probably again next week. From a winter storm just a couple of weeks ago, to spring-like weather today, it’s just another weird weather stretch in Detroit. It’s not unheard of, but it’s becoming more and more common with climate change.
9&10 News
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it
A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
Weather this week: Flirt with 60 degrees, then heavy moisture storm
This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
WOOD
The View This AM from My Hotel Window
This was the view looking north out my hotel window this AM. It’s 75 degrees here this AM with a water temp. of 74. Lower Michigan Radar – purple is mixed precipitation.
fox2detroit.com
"Winter is Over": Why Metro Detroit has likely put the worst of winter behind us
DETROIT (FOX 2) - February is typically the snowiest month of winter in southeast Michigan. Typically, we get several snowstorms, with some coming as often as every other day. But not this year. We're a week into February and so far, we've seen no significant snow fall. And none is on the horizon. That brought Derek Kevra to a stunning conclusion: winter is over.
Have You Seen These Frozen Sand Sculptures Along Lake Michigan?
The weather has the capability of creating some crazy phenomena. Take Michigan for example. It can be sunny and tepid one minute, and the next minute we're getting golf ball-sized hail. But what about cold weather phenomena? And I'm not talking about blizzard amounts of snow. I'm talking about frozen...
WNEM
