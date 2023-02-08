Read full article on original website
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
WVNews
Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced.
Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
Reus fires Dortmund into German Cup QFs with win in Bochum
BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Substitute Marco Reus needed just three minutes to fire Borussia Dortmund into the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 2-1 win at local rival Bochum on Wednesday. Reus entered the game in the 67th minute and scored the winning goal in the 70th, tapping...
BBC
Mary Earps: England Euro 2022 winning keeper shortlisted for Fifa Best Award
England Euro 2022 winner Mary Earps is on the final three-player shortlist in the women's goalkeeper category at the Fifa Best Awards. Manchester United goalkeeper Earps, 29, makes the list along with Chelsea and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, and Lyon and Chile's Christiane Endler. The Fifa Best Awards are presented annually...
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
tennismajors.com
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th
After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
Sweden weighs whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
Sweden's Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi says 2024 Paris Olympics ‘on my radar’
It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday after the first day of a USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota, her first national team activity since Tokyo. “I’m still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball.”
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Citrus County Chronicle
Former Barcelona coach Setién faces old team with Villarreal
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Quique Setién believed he had reached the pinnacle of his career three years ago when he was tapped to become the new coach of Barcelona. An enthusiast of the possession-based style forged in the 1990s by Johan Cruyff and defined by Barcelona ever since, Setién took over a squad led by Lionel Messi and sought to revitalize the team's attack.
Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez
Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child
Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
tennisuptodate.com
Eva Lys joins fellow German, Jule Niemeier in Last 16 at Upper Austria Ladies Linz
Action has begun at Upper Austria Ladies Linz this week with Eva Lys among the early winners in Austria joining fellow German, Jule Niemeier in the Last 16. Seeing off Russian, Kamilla Rachimova 6-4, 7-6, she will next face Bernarda Pera or Dalma Galfi. She went 5-1 down in the...
US News and World Report
Swimming-Singapore Replaces Russia's Kazan as Host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships
(Reuters) - Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan was stripped of the event over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, governing body FINA said on Thursday. It will be the first time that the events will be held in a Southeast Asian city....
Soccer-Super League only way out for European football says A22 CEO
MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The European Super League project has adapted to criticism from two years ago when it was first launched but still remains the only solution to European football's growing problems, the CEO of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday.
