TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says five Topeka police officers will not face charges after they shot and killed a man in October. Kagay says the officers action’s were justified when they fired 34 shots at 33-year-old Taylor Lowery at a Kwik Shop parking lot. Investigators said Lowery charged at officers with a knife before he was shot. Kagay said in a report released Tuesday that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Lowery was under the influence of drugs when he rushed the officers after attempting to carjack a vehicle at the Kwik Shop. No officers were injured.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO