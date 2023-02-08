Read full article on original website
Also Langley
1d ago
some of the new headlights are ridiculously bright. Makes you want to put a light bar in the grill and give them a little taste of having bright lights in your face trying to keep the vehicle in a straight line...
Reply
4
Guest
1d ago
I don’t why morons want to have their high beams on within the city, where there is a light post every 20 ft along every road… not surprised that this has resulted in a crash.
Reply
3
Related
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Sun blamed for three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bright sunshine was being blamed for a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Jackson Street. Authorities said a white Honda minivan rear-ended a red Chevrolet Cavalier, which in turn struck the...
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
Kansas man killed in crash with train identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Au'stazia Jackson
Teenager Au'stazia Jackson, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2022, in Topeka. She was previously reported missing, along with teenager Emily Zeferjohn, on Nov. 6, 2022, in Arkansas City. AUSTAZIA JACKSON. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5'3’’
WIBW
Two-car crash slows traffic Wednesday morning in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash early Wednesday slowed traffic at a south Topeka intersection. The crash was reported around 6:25 a.m. at S.W. 27th and Topeka Boulevard. A maroon Pontiac Grand Prix and a gray Toyota Corolla collided at the intersection. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had...
WIBW
One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KVOE
Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia
An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
abc17news.com
Five Topeka police officers cleared in fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says five Topeka police officers will not face charges after they shot and killed a man in October. Kagay says the officers action’s were justified when they fired 34 shots at 33-year-old Taylor Lowery at a Kwik Shop parking lot. Investigators said Lowery charged at officers with a knife before he was shot. Kagay said in a report released Tuesday that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Lowery was under the influence of drugs when he rushed the officers after attempting to carjack a vehicle at the Kwik Shop. No officers were injured.
WIBW
Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
WIBW
Polk-Quincy section reopens after crews repair damaged barricades
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of the Polk-Quincy viaduct reopened after crews closed the section to repair a barricade found damaged Thursday morning. Eastbound I-70 on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct bridge was for 30 minutes as crews attempt to repair a barricade found damaged Thursday morning. Traffic had to be diverted in the meantime.
WIBW
Woman taken to hospital after car hits pole outside Topeka middle school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday morning after the car she was driving hit a light pole outside a southwest Topeka middle school, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on a drive outside the main entrance to Jardine...
WIBW
Morning two-vehicle crash slows traffic in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital and slowed traffic at a busy southeast Topeka intersection. The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at S.E. 45th and Adams. A red Honda Civic and a maroon Nissan Rogue collided in the intersection.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
WIBW
Riley County addresses the risk of fentanyl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With fentanyl becoming very dangerous across the state, Riley County has made it a message to address. On the street, it’s known by names like dirty thirty but officially, it’s fentanyl. It caused one overdose in Riley County in 2019 as that number jumped to 25 in 2022.
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
KMBC.com
Kansas governor announces head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down
TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down. In an announcement this morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the retirements of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. Colonel Herman Jones has been the focus of a...
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
Comments / 3