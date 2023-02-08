“Don’t lie to me!” — Robbery trial erupts in fiery exchange. Possible motive revealed. Verdict delivered.

Read full article on original website
Man, 20, accused of gunpoint robbery of livery driver on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was armed with a gun when he robbed a livery driver in broad daylight steps from his home in New Brighton, authorities allege. Justin Isaacs was arrested seven days after the brazen heist, which occurred on Jan. 20 around 10 a.m. in the vicinity of the Richmond Terrace Houses at 476 Richmond Terrace, the same address where the suspect lives, according to police and the criminal complaint.
NYPD: Raid nets heroin in blender in Great Kills; man, 54, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man who lives on a quiet street below Hylan Boulevard in Great Kills is mixed up with drugs — literally. Authorities raiding his home say a blender containing a tan powder they allege to be heroin was found in a bedroom where two boxes of empty glassine envelopes were stored.
Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
Staten Island financial advisor who targeted seniors in scheme takes hate-crime plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A financial advisor from Huguenot is headed to prison after authorities say he targeted and defrauded seniors, some of whom were caretakers for children with special needs. Louis Cook, 62, of the 800 block of Rensselaer Avenue, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to second-degree grand larceny...
Exclusive video of gunshots heard on night of Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
In an exclusive video obtained by News 12, gunshots are heard the night Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her car.
CRIMINAL CONFECTION: Brooklyn woman convicted of poisoning friend with cheesecake to steal her identity
A Queens jury convicted a 47-year-old Brooklyn woman for poisoning her friend with a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to kill her and steal her identity, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
2 men get combined sentence of 242 years for Queens extortion scheme that ended with murder
Two men were sentenced to 202 years and 40 years in prison respectively for their role in extorting a Queens business and murdering its owner in 2017, according to the Department of Justice.
Staten Islander faces charges in connection with fatal Brooklyn crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 61-year-old South Beach man has been charged in a Brooklyn pedestrian crash that killed a 67-year-old woman as she tried to cross the street last summer, police said. The driver of the Ford E-350 van involved in the incident, Jin Lin, was charged with...
Local Man Sentenced To Life For Murder, Arson
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Township man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a family friend and setting her home on fire, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 53, was previously convicted of first-degree Murder, first-degree Felony Murder, first-degree Robbery, three first-degree weapons offenses, second-degree Aggravated Arson, second-degree Desecration of Human Remains, third-degree Aggravated Assault, third-degree Burglary, third-degree Robbery, three counts of third-degree Theft, a third-degree drug offense, and fourth-degree Resisting Arrest, all in connection with the death of 65-year-old Jacqueline C. Terrulli.
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
88-year-old Brooklynite faces eviction from his own home in alleged fraud case
Ray Cortez purchased the Brooklyn townhouse for $20,000 in 1969. Now the home is valued at more than $2 million. Ray Cortez bought his townhouse more than 50 years ago. Now he’s facing eviction in what his lawyers say is a case of deed theft. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Drop her charges’: Advocates deliver 20,000 signatures urging DA Bragg to end manslaughter case involving domestic violence survivor
Supporters of Tracy McCarter — a domestic violence survivor who allegedly killed her husband more than two years ago — rallied Monday outside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office urging him to drop the charges. Bragg’s office says it has attempted to work with McCarter, who was...
Man killed in Times Square rush-hour shooting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was killed in Times Square late Thursday afternoon in what police believe to be a drug-related shooting, the New York Post is reporting. Two men ran from inside a deli near the corner of West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. and allegedly began shooting, striking a 22-year-old man in the side of the chest, the report said.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night Robbery
A 38-year-old New York City man was arrested at a Rockland County Days Inn on Tuesday after allegedly fleeing there with his girlfriend and five young children following a botched robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night that left a 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and father fighting for his life, police officials said.
New Brunswick Police: Beware Kidnapped Child-Ransom Phone Scam
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.
Prosecutors reverse course — won't sue to keep records private in NJ politician's slaying
On Feb. 2, Sayreville, N.J., police officers investigate a wooded area near a townhome community, in Parlin, N.J., where Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found shot to death the night before. The lead investigators on the shooting death of Sayreville, N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour wanted a court to preemptively say media couldn't have 911 calls and other records. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Career Criminal Arrested in Shooting of NYC Cop in BK Could Face Murder Rap
The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn...
Man accused of fatally striking FDNY EMT with her own ambulance set to stand trial in Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nearly six years after an FDNY EMT and mother of five was fatally struck by her own ambulance in the Bronx, the man accused of getting behind the wheel and killing her is set to face trial starting Wednesday. Opening statements are expected around 10 a.m. in the trial of Jose […]
Killer who gunned down young Staten Island man in Mercedes takes plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Clifton man charged with gunning down an apparent adversary from New Brighton has taken a plea in state Supreme Court, St. George. Godkhaliq Daugherty, 21, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of Prince Edmonds — one of three fatal shootings over a period of 28 hours on the borough’s North Shore, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and social upheaval across the city.
