dotesports.com
Another popular party mode is returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soon
Last week, Activision announced that the popular Infected mode is returning to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 2’s season two. And today, the company revealed that it won’t be alone. Another casual-friendly party mode for solo players or groups of friends to mess around with in multiplayer...
Destiny 2: Lightfall: How The New Strand Subclass Works For Each Class
"Destiny 2" fans have been anticipating new subclasses and a new damage type to accompany them since an interesting leak in August 2022. Shortly after, it was confirmed that new subclasses were indeed coming with the "Lightfall" expansion and that these new subclasses would be built around a mysterious new Darkness power known as the Strand. Now, with "Lightfall" arriving at the end of February, Bungie is offering more details about Strand and how it will affect combat.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
yankodesign.com
Sony PlayStation 6 console concept emerges with a more crowd-pleasing sleek, streamlined design
While Sony has officially indicated that the PlayStation 6 could be expected in 2027 (giving the PS5 another 4 strong years of dominance), a viral fan concept imagines what the console will look like… and more importantly, whether its design will still be polarizing. Designed as the next-generation gaming...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They've Discovered A Hidden Trailer Message
The Nintendo Direct on February 8 gave fans another long-awaited trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." And just like after the last trailer was released, fans have been analyzing every detail (as well as comparing it to other classic games). Among all the speculation, some think they've found a hidden message at the end of the trailer.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
dexerto.com
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
The Day Before Demo Didn't Get The Reaction The Devs Hoped
"The Day Before" has had fans worried for quite some time now, and the worries are growing larger and larger after a recent gameplay demo was shared. After a major delay for what was once Steam's most wish-listed game pushed its release date back by nine months, news about developer Fntastic's volunteer culture showed just how strange development for the game was. A second delay –- this time due to copyright issues in the title -– had fans seriously skeptical about "The Day Before" being real.
Where To Find The Platinum Watch In Persona 3 Portable
While some "Persona" fans are waiting for "Persona 6," others are busy trying to take on the third game in the series. "Persona 3 Portable," which is slightly different from "Persona 3 FES," came to Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC in 2023, bringing the game to modern consoles. Now, players get to do things like work on Elizabeth's quests all over again.
ComicBook
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
The Chaotic Skyrim Mod Inspired By Super Mario 64
"Skyrim" has a thriving modding community, especially considering the game was initially released in 2011. As a result, fans have had plenty of time to come up with the best, most wholesome, and sometimes chaotic mods to occasionally completely change the game. Of course, for every bizarre modding fixation about the cabbages that appear in-game, there are those looking to add something different to the longstanding RPG. In fact, there's even one such mod inspired by a ROM hack of "Super Mario 64."
Why GTA 5's Lamar Wasn't Playable In Story Mode
Fans of the story mode in "Grand Theft Auto 5" are likely familiar with Lamar Davis, main character Franklin Clinton's wisecracking best friend and fellow Families gang member who is an important figure in both the base game and "Grand Theft Auto Online." What many might not know is that Lamar was actually meant to have a much more prominent role in "GTA 5" towards the latter stage of the game where he'd actually be playable.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
Warzone 2.0: DMZ Will Become Even More Like Escape From Tarkov With Season 2
Activision shook up the world of "Call of Duty" when it introduced the new DMZ mode as part of "Warzone 2.0." The new mode received rave reviews from the likes of Dexerto and PC Gamer for taking "Warzone" in a new direction and drawing inspiration from the successful "Escape from Tarkov."
SVG
