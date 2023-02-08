George F. Spath of Teaneck, New Jersey and Mattituck died on Feb. 1, 2023. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 6, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Marguerite (Baumann) and George Spath. He attended Teaneck Public schools. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1950 shortly before the Korean War. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant and recruit drill instructor. He served until his honorable discharge in June 1954.

MATTITUCK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO