Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
Town board wrap-up: Downtown development, paintball at EPCAL, more
The proposed Suffolk Theater expansion and a new mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue both got preliminary site plan approval from the Town Board Tuesday. The nearly 60-foot tall addition to the rear of the Suffolk will consist of an expanded stage and backstage area, including a new green room, dressing rooms, restrooms, kitchenette, laundry room, showers, and mechanical rooms. The addition also includes approximately 2,970 square feet of first-floor retail space and 28 market-rate rental apartments on floors two through five — 20 studio units and eight one-bedroom units.
Greater Jamesport Civic Association February meeting
The Greater Jamesport Civic Association will host its meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom featuring Congressman Nick LaLota’s aide. LaLota’s aide will present how the congressman is able to assist community members with federal issues. For more information or to receive the Zoom information,...
Meet the grand marshals of the 2023 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Patrick and Joann Waski
Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be led for the first time this year by two grand marshals, husband and wife Patrick and Joann Waski of Jamesport. Patrick Waski, a retired Riverhead Police detective, said he was surprised by the invite by the parade sponsor, East End Emerald Society.
Makerspaces launched in all Riverhead schools, as educators aim to enhance early STEM learning
Jan. 24 was “crazy hair day” for students at Riley Avenue Elementary School. But for Tracy Martin’s third grade class, it was also their day that month to play in their library’s makerspace. This month’s theme was winter. Students took a seat at several stations in...
Maria Katina Mrva, 78
Maria Katina Mrva of Southold died on Feb. 6, 2023 at home. She was 78 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
Lewis L. Dacus, 81
Lewis L. Dacus of Riverhead died on Feb. 2, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 81 years old. He was born on May 28, 1941 in Anderson County, South Carolina to Eugene and Corine (Ware) Dacus. He graduated from Glen Cove High School. He worked for the City...
Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 8, 2023
Incidents reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 8, 2023:. 2:01 a.m. Disturbance report, Wading River Development, Calverton. 5:59 a.m. Domestic incident report, 3 Aldersgate Drive, Riverhead. 8:12 a.m. Possession of weapon, handgun located and secured by detective, 629 W. Main St. 10:59 a.m. Larceny report, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tanger...
Real estate transfers: Feb. 3, 2023
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Feb. 3, 2023. 25 Fox Chaser PL LLC to JSK Fox Chaser LLC, 25 Fox Chaser Place, $1,300,000, on Dec. 21, 2022. Mary & Glenn...
George F. Spath, 89
George F. Spath of Teaneck, New Jersey and Mattituck died on Feb. 1, 2023. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 6, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Marguerite (Baumann) and George Spath. He attended Teaneck Public schools. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1950 shortly before the Korean War. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant and recruit drill instructor. He served until his honorable discharge in June 1954.
Developers of proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street pitch Riverhead IDA for assistance
The developers of a proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street presented their plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday evening. Representatives of Heatherwood Properties joined Robert Muchnick of Metro Group Properties and Alec Ornstein of Ornstein Development at the IDA meeting to make an initial pitch for financial assistance from the agency.
Restaurant Depot gains approval of IDA benefits, hopes to open on Route 58 by year’s end
Restaurant Depot, which plans to open its fourth Long Island warehouse in Riverhead later this year, was granted financial assistance for the Route 58 development by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday. The Riverhead IDA board voted 4-0 to approve the benefits package, comprising sales and use tax exemptions not...
Police seek help locating missing teen from Timothy Hill
Riverhead Police is seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old who left Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead last night. Police said Gary Velasquez left the facility on Tuesday at about 7:45 p.m.. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with braids. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and red and black checkered pants.
Danny Drobny, 57
Danny Drobny of Riverhead died on Jan. 31, 2023 at South Shore University Hospital. He was 57 years old. He was born on Aug. 12, 1965 in Greenport to Stephen and Florence Drobny. After high school, he started his own business “Special Touch-Auto Clean” aka “Danny’s Auto Detailing.” He also worked as night custodian at Schmidt’s Market in Southampton.
Gloria A. Darin, 97
Gloria A. Darin of Mattituck died on Feb. 1, 2023. She was 97 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.
Riverhead supervisor bows out: Aguiar announces she will not seek a third term of office
Riverhead Supervisor announced last night she will not seek a third term of office. She did not provide a reason for her decision. Aguiar made the announcement public in a statement emailed by Deputy Supervisor Devon Higgins at shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday. According to the press release, the supervisor...
Hearing on Riverhead Ciderhouse application is postponed
A public hearing on the site plan application of Riverhead Ciderhouse had to be postponed by the Riverhead Planning Board last night because the applicant failed to provide affidavits that notice of the hearing had been posted on the site and mailed to nearby property owners, as required by town code.
Carol Marie Talmage, 90
Carol Marie (Burns) Talmage died at her home in Riverhead on Jan. 27, 2023. She was 90 years old. She was born in Riverhead on May 15, 1932 to Eleanor (Galow) and William Burns. She attended Riverhead schools and SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Cortland, earning a bachelor’s degree in education....
Candidates interview for Riverhead GOP nod: Hubbard for supervisor, Connelly and Waski for council, Wooten and Tucci for clerk
Council Member Tim Hubbard is seeking the Republican Party nod for Riverhead Town Supervisor. Hubbard was interviewed by the Republican screening committee this afternoon, screening committee chairperson Victor Prusinowski said. Council Member Frank Beyrodt is not going to seek re-election, Prusinowski said. He did not request an interview. Riverhead Board...
Wesley Dean Ackley, 27
Wesley Dean Ackley of Baiting Hollow died Jan. 24, 2023. He was 27 years old. He was born on May 22, 1995, to Shawn and Christine Ackley. After Wes graduated from Riverhead High School he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from New York City College of Technology in human services and then worked for Acacia Health Network in Brooklyn.
Riverhead High School, looking to improve grad rates, to begin night school program next month
Riverhead High School will begin a night school program next month to allow students who have dropped out to complete their degree on an evening schedule. According to school administrators, the program will run from 4-8 p.m. three days a week and allow high school-age students to fulfill their course requirements to obtain a New York State regents diploma. The high school administration is holding an informational session for the program on Feb. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m..
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0