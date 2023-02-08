ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex contained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning. According to Charlotte Fire, the fire was at an apartment complex on Wexford Meadows Lane. That’s near the Intersection of Interstate 485 and University City Boulevard. Crews said smoke was showing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews called to apartment fire in northeast Charlotte

Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out. Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tesla owner said he recognized the person in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte leaders to consider restructuring city government

Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out. Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Tesla owner said he recognized the person in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged with having gun on Catawba College campus

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with having a gun on the campus of Catawba College, pointing it at someone, and pulling a fire alarm. The incident happened on Sunday morning just before 3:00 a.m. at Woodson Hall, according to Catawba College officials. On Monday morning charges...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

It’s been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death

The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:55...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy