WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
WBTV
Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
WBTV
Fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex contained
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning. According to Charlotte Fire, the fire was at an apartment complex on Wexford Meadows Lane. That’s near the Intersection of Interstate 485 and University City Boulevard. Crews said smoke was showing...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
WBTV
Crews called to apartment fire in northeast Charlotte
Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out.
WBTV
Charlotte leaders to consider restructuring city government
Close to a dozen CFD units were at Wexford Meadows Lane shortly after 5:30 a.m., as crews worked to put the fire out.
SWAT situation comes to end in north Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a SWAT situation in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.
WBTV
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
The incident happened on Sunday just before 3 a.m. at Woodson Hall.
WBTV
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer closeda portion of Interstate 85 in Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the crash happened on I-85 South at Graham Street. All southbound lanes of I-85 were closed due to operations until 10:26 a.m. First responders said there are significant delays...
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
WBTV
Man charged with having gun on Catawba College campus
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with having a gun on the campus of Catawba College, pointing it at someone, and pulling a fire alarm. The incident happened on Sunday morning just before 3:00 a.m. at Woodson Hall, according to Catawba College officials. On Monday morning charges...
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
WBTV
York County deputies locate missing 9-year-old boy with autism
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 9-year-old boy with autism. According to deputies, the boy was found hiding in a small classroom at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly at 5766 Charlotte Highway around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
WBTV
Report of person with gun on Catawba College campus triggers shelter-in-place order
CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place order for students early on Sunday morning after students told Catawba Public Safety officers that a visitor to the campus who “brandished a firearm” during a fire alarm. In a notification to the campus, Dean of Students Dr. Jared...
WBTV
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
It's been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy.
WBTV
Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death
The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
WBTV
Seniors to return to living facility after more than a month displaced due to burst pipe
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors wanted answers after a burst water pipe forced some Mecklenburg County seniors out of their apartments for more than a month. After WBTV reached out Friday, the company that owns Holiday Willow Grove, Holiday by Atria, and Mecklenburg County said they would expedite the review and repair process.
WBTV
18-year-old arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside in Statesville on Friday morning. According to the Statesville Police Department, the incident began when the vehicle was stolen in the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive at approximately 7:50 a.m.
