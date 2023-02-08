ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

23-year old Dundas Target store to get extensive remodeling

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 1 day ago

By the time back to school sales are over this fall, much of the extensive remodeling of Northfield’s Target store will already have been completed.

Store Manager Brian Thoe said the 23-year old facility will remain open during the construction. Costs for the remodel were not shared before the time of publication.

Customers may have already noticed the early signs of construction with equipment and fencing stored outside the store’s north end. The remodel was started in the last few weeks and is part of a multi-store plan that includes updating stores in Red Wing, Rochester and Mason City, Iowa. Thoe said Red Wing’s remodel is the most similar to Northfield because of the store’s layout and square footage.

During the current remodel, Thoe said any construction work that would disturb the customer’s shopping experience will be done at night to minimize the impact for shoppers.

“A lot of thought has gone into this remodel,” said Thoe.

What most shoppers will notice right away will be the improved design and look of the Starbucks, located just inside the main doors. Although the store itself will remain open, Thoe said Starbucks will close for a few weeks during the construction, in order to add new features, like the Nitro cold brew, and receive a thoroughly modern facelift.

“People love their Starbucks,” he said.

To ensure that Target shoppers navigate through the changes to the store, Thoe said a team of six-to-seven Service Ambassadors will roam the aisles looking to minimize a customer’s discomfort and frustration.

Thoe said another area that will receive a major overhaul will be the front of store where the cashier lanes will shift. More self-checkout lanes will also be installed. And an optical shop will be added, along with Ulta Beauty and other Target Home brands.

“Shoppers will be getting a brighter overall experience throughout the store,” Thoe said.

The next area of the store set for a makeover will be the stationary section, then kitchen, bedding and domestics. Seasonal toys comes next, followed by electronics, food, beauty, and apparel bringing up the rear.

Thoe also noted that the popularity of the curbside Order Pickup service that offered contactless service during the pandemic has grown even more essential two years later. Part of the remodel will include adding additional parking spots for curbside pickup.

Liking the culture

In the 10 years he has worked for Target, Thoe said he’s been grateful to work with wonderful staffers and interact with kind customers.

“Target has an incredible ability to be on top of the latest trends,” he said. “The company is super quick to adapt and shift, while being responsive, innovative , convenient and creative.”

As for his first experience as a store manager, Thoe said he feels grateful to be in the position he’s in, working with the people here.

“We have an awesome team here in Northfield,” said Thoe.

Guest advocate Janalee Cooper, who has worked at Target for two and a half years, said the remodel was “a wonderful vote of confidence” coming from the corporate office.

“I like that the Target culture values a really personalized customer experience,” said Cooper. “People coming through the checkout lanes want to have a personal connection.”

Cooper said she’s also impressed with how the buyers who fill the Target stores with merchandize seem to know exactly what Minnesota shoppers like to purchase.

“They are so dialed in to what our customers want,” she said. “People from here love Target, because it’s truly a Minnesota success story.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy