3 dead, 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
Three people are dead and six others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Muscatine County this afternoon. According to a release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street (F-70) in Muscatine County on Sunday at about 2:25 p.m. for […]
KCRG.com
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural Muscatine County led to the death or injury of every occupant of the vehicles, according to law enforcement officials. At around 2:25 p.m., the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and other emergency responders were sent to a...
KWQC
Three dead in two-vehicle crash
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - First responders were called to an accident near Muscatine. On Sunday afternoon a two-vehicle crash resulted in three dead and others hospitalized for unknown injuries. When emergency response arrived on scene there were three casualties, and medical helicopters were brought in for rapid transport of the...
Two People Killed In Southwest Cedar Rapids Accident
Law enforcement officials say that a crash between two vehicles claimed the lives of two people on Saturday evening in Cedar Rapids. KCRG reports that at around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday the Cedar Rapids police department was called to the report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Blvd. and Wiley Blvd. SW. Officers arrived to discover that a sedan and pickup truck had collided.
KCJJ
Two killed in Cedar Rapids traffic accident
Two people have died in a Cedar Rapids traffic accident. According to Cedar Rapids Police, just after 5:00 Saturday night first responders were called to the intersection of Williams Blvd and Wiley Blvd SW for a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and pickup truck. The passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and 75-year-old male, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
KCRG.com
Crash between two vehicles in southwest Cedar Rapids kills two, hurts one
A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 11. Updated: 20 hours ago. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses a couple of nice days ahead, followed by a couple...
cbs2iowa.com
Two hurt, one critically in Cedar Falls rollover crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An early morning crash in Cedar Falls left two people hurt. Authorities tell us the driver is expected to recover while their passenger is now fighting for their life. It happened just before 2:30am Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Road...
4 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Moline
Four people are recovering in local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on River Drive in Moline overnight. Moline police officers were called to the 4400 block of River Drive just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for a multi-car crash. A Nissan car was driving eastbound on River Drive and approached two additional eastbound vehicles. The […]
KCRG.com
Driver in custody following Cedar Falls car chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a Cedar Falls Police Officer tried to begin a traffic stop with 22-year-old Jalen Jones who was driving a black Lincoln MKS that was traveling through a parkade in Cedar Falls. Jones tried to escape the officer. The officer chased the Jones through the intersection of 1st Street and Main Street. The chase continued along Lincoln Street and ended when Jones stopped at Lincoln Street and Leversee Road. Jones was taken into custody.
cbs2iowa.com
Two dead in Saturday night crash in SW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people are dead after a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday night. CRPD says an 81-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were both pronounced dead at a local hospital after they were taken from the scene at the intersection of Wiley and Williams Boulevards. Investigators say their vehicle and a pickup were involved in the crash. The truck's driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. No victims have been named yet.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Springville Man Killed in Collision West of Anamosa
Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a collision west of Anamosa. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year old Dylan Vascik of Springville died in the crash. Vascik was northbound on Springville Road on Tuesday around 2:30 pm when his vehicle was struck by a...
UPDATE: 2 arrested after Saturday shooting in Davenport
UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting. Marc Cameron, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. Caden Wiseman, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful […]
KCRG.com
One dead following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after IC police chase
A Coralville man has been arrested after a police chase in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Charles Tate of 11th Avenue was driving a 2018 Kia Optima on Arthur Street near the Town & Campus Apartments just after 11:30pm on January 5th. Tate had a suspended license, leading to a traffic stop from Iowa City Police.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police arrest OWI suspect with dangerously high BAC
North Liberty Police have arrested a drunk driving suspect who they say had a dangerously high level of intoxication. Officers noticed a 2017 Cadillac XTS squealing its tires and driving erratically as it turned from northbound Kansas Avenue to westbound Penn Street just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The vehicle also had an expired registration.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead, three hurt near Cedar Falls Motorsports Park
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — One person is dead, and three others hurt after investigators say a car blew through a stop sign and was hit by another car north of the Waterloo Airport. It happened at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi and Leversee Roads just east of the...
KCJJ
Man killed in Springville area accident
A two-vehicle accident north of Springville led to a fatality. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency responders were called at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatality accident near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. The release says that 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Animosa failed...
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
KCRG.com
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa man involved in a fatal crash in Springville on Tuesday afternoon is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to court documents. Documents show 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann is charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and failure to...
