10 fantastic Philly cheesesteaks for Eagles fans in Colorado (or anyone else)
Are you ready to rumble? Super Bowl LVII is this weekend, and it’s a monumental matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Some of the biggest storylines this year are: this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes; it’s also the first in which two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will battle it out (I wouldn’t want to be at their next Thanksgiving); Rihanna makes a comeback with her halftime show; and Coors airs its...
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
There's An Eagles Fan Club In This Arizona Bar That's 'Better Than Philly'
"You do it better here than you do in Philly."
bvmsports.com
The next couple of months should make or break Ron Hextall’s time with the Penguins
Filed under: The next couple of months should make or break Ron Hextall’s time with the Penguins How could they not? By Gretz Feb 8, 2023, 10:57am EST / new If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter…
chatsports.com
Flyers’ ticket sales, McDavid, and the NHL’s schedule
Is this a safe space? No, this is the internet. Whatever, I’m going to treat it as if it is. I’m going to start by coming clean. This is my first year without season tickets since the 2014-15 season. Over that time I saw Shayne Gostisbehere’s incredible rookie year, Claude Giroux’s final years as a Flyer, and a pretty shocking run before Covid stopped the Flyers’ momentum along with the rest of the world.
PhillyBite
Eagles Fans Grab Your Free Coffee During Super Bowl Weekend
Philadelphia, PA - Dunkin’, the Official Coffee, Breakfast Sandwich, and Donut of the Philadelphia Eagles. , is excited to announce a free coffee offer this weekend celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ big game. Leading up to this weekend’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia...
Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts. It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles […]
6ABC Hires ‘Jersey Girl’ as Part of Action News Team
There's a new addition to Action News and she has a local connection. 6ABC has hired Renee Washington to join the sports team on Action News. Washington, a self-proclaimed Jersey girl, and former ESPN reporter grew up in Ewing, NJ, and became a hall-of-famer for her play on LaSalle women's soccer and track teams, where she was a three-time All-American.
Philly schools will start late the day after Super Bowl
The School District of Philadelphia is delaying the start of classes on Monday to give students and teachers a chance to stay up to watch the Eagles play in the Super Bowl.
Big Game Bound: Live from Philadelphia
A replay of the livestream will be added above. (WHTM) – For the second time in six seasons the Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a championship. This time they have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and only eight players returning from the franchise’s first Super Bowl. abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube is live […]
