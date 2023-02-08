ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

OutThere Colorado

10 fantastic Philly cheesesteaks for Eagles fans in Colorado (or anyone else)

Are you ready to rumble? Super Bowl LVII is this weekend, and it’s a monumental matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Some of the biggest storylines this year are: this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes; it’s also the first in which two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will battle it out (I wouldn’t want to be at their next Thanksgiving); Rihanna makes a comeback with her halftime show; and Coors airs its...
COLORADO STATE
bvmsports.com

The next couple of months should make or break Ron Hextall’s time with the Penguins

Filed under: The next couple of months should make or break Ron Hextall’s time with the Penguins How could they not? By Gretz Feb 8, 2023, 10:57am EST / new If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter…
chatsports.com

Flyers’ ticket sales, McDavid, and the NHL’s schedule

Is this a safe space? No, this is the internet. Whatever, I’m going to treat it as if it is. I’m going to start by coming clean. This is my first year without season tickets since the 2014-15 season. Over that time I saw Shayne Gostisbehere’s incredible rookie year, Claude Giroux’s final years as a Flyer, and a pretty shocking run before Covid stopped the Flyers’ momentum along with the rest of the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Eagles Fans Grab Your Free Coffee During Super Bowl Weekend

Philadelphia, PA - Dunkin’, the Official Coffee, Breakfast Sandwich, and Donut of the Philadelphia Eagles. , is excited to announce a free coffee offer this weekend celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ big game. Leading up to this weekend’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts. It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles […]
SCRANTON, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

6ABC Hires ‘Jersey Girl’ as Part of Action News Team

There's a new addition to Action News and she has a local connection. 6ABC has hired Renee Washington to join the sports team on Action News. Washington, a self-proclaimed Jersey girl, and former ESPN reporter grew up in Ewing, NJ, and became a hall-of-famer for her play on LaSalle women's soccer and track teams, where she was a three-time All-American.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTAJ

Big Game Bound: Live from Philadelphia

A replay of the livestream will be added above. (WHTM) – For the second time in six seasons the Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a championship. This time they have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and only eight players returning from the franchise’s first Super Bowl. abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube is live […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

