Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Mitch Trubisky has no reason to work with the Steelers on a new contract
When Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to the media at the end of the season, he hinted that the team wants to keep quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the roster. But at this point, Trubisky holds all the leverage in this situation and has no reason to make life easier for the Steelers.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Steelers Can't Make Second Wrong Call at QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this season. They...
Keenan Allen could be cap casualty: Should the Bears be interested?
The Bears are in the market for playmakers to surround quarterback Justin Fields. And it sounds like a top wideout could become available. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to have a cap hit of $21.7 million in 2023, according to OverTheCap. Where things currently stand, Los Angeles is $23.4 million over the $224.8 million cap hit set by the league. That means the Chargers could have some tough decisions to make this offseason.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Tulane is expected to hire former Saints OL and TE coach Dan Roushar as its next offensive line coach. He had been connected to the Broncos staff as well. Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos....
Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr set to visit with New Orleans Saints
Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr will likely be dealt from the Las Vegas Raiders at some point within the
There's Potential That QB Jacoby Brissett Stays in the AFC North
Jacoby Brissett came into Cleveland and impressed everyone for 11 games and earned himself his next contract in the league undoubtedly. According to a report, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a place to watch for Brissett when free agency opens up. "Brissett is familiar with the Steelers system because he...
