Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Public Library Remaining Busy in Winter
There are several ongoing and upcoming activities at the Pella Public Library in February and as the spring approaches. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says they have several special one-time events and ongoing programs. Among those coming up (click here for their full calendar):. Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz is...
kniakrls.com
KNIA Radio Receives “Business of the Year Award” from Indianola Booster Club
KNIA/KRLS Radio received the “Business of the Year” award from the Indianola Athletics Booster Club, presented last Friday evening at the Indianola basketball games. The award was received by Indianola Market Director Nathan Sage, Indianola News/Sports Director Andrew Swadner, and Rick Wilson. Nathan Sage said winning the award...
kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Annual Fundraising Campaign Ongoing
The Indianola YMCA has begun their annual fundraising campaign, raising money throughout the spring to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
kniakrls.com
100+ Men Red Rock Donates $60,000 in 2022
A local group of men is making a financial impact with charitable organizations and causes serving communities in Marion County, Prairie City, and Monroe. 100+ Men Red Rock is a group of local men who give back to the Lake Red Rock area by donating funds to non-profit organizations and other causes that serve the Red Rock region. n 2022, the organization donated $60,475 to four local organizations – Forward with Faith, the Knoxville Police Department, PCM Clothing Closet, and Pathways of Pella. Since 2015, the group has raised and given back $207,475 to local entities.
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Hosting Public Concert Thursday
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community this week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will feature a unique variety at the upcoming performance. Hear more about Pella High School’s orchestra on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Democrat Soup Supper
The Marion County Democrats will be holding a President’s Day Soup Luncheon Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville. There is no cost for the meal, but donations are welcome. There will be a soup can drive for the food...
kniakrls.com
KRCO Fundraiser set for February 25
The 11th Annual Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization (KRCO) Fundraiser is February 25, 2023 at Dyer-Hudson Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7 p.m. The silent auction closes at 8 p.m. A spaghetti meal will be available for purchase at $10.00 from 5-8 p.m. Meal tickets are available at the door.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Hosting Photo Contest
The City of Indianola is hosting the first What Do You Love About Indianola? photo contest beginning this month, and continuing throughout the year. Indianola residents are asked to take a high-resolution photo of something they love in Indianola, submit it to the city by the end of the month, and a winner will be selected and awarded a $50 gift certificate to an Indianola business. For more information about the contest, click below.
kniakrls.com
Mason Lodge Breakfast Saturday
Mason Lodge #53 in Indianola is hosting a breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, egg casserole, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Library Latest
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer discusses ongoing and upcoming programs at the Pella Public Library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Pella Schools Once Again Supporting American Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, a chance for all people to recognize the importance of cardiovascular health. Madison Elementary P.E. Teacher Katie Gravert says this month, students at all three elementary schools in the Pella School District are raising funds for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Gravert says in addition to the cause, classes are focused on teaching healthy habits for heart health, including lessons about exercise and diet.
kniakrls.com
Spirit of Pella to Work on First Downtown Mural Soon
The Spirit of Pella has announced its first downtown mural. The non-profit organization is partnering with The Brew Coffeehouse and an artist, according to Christi Vande Voort. She says the goal is to not only enhance the holiday season, but work on other decorative projects to enhance the Central Business District and beyond. Hear more about the Spirit of Pella on part two of a conversation on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Gladys Lite Performing Today at Indianola Activity Center
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series today, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be today at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
M-D Read-A-Thon a Huge Success
Melcher-Dallas students held a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participated in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raised money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: David Dettmann
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is David Dettmann, Marion County United Way Treasurer as we discuss the United Way. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Shirley Ellen Farver
Funeral services for Shirley Ellen Farver, age 87 of Winterset, will be held Monday, February 13th at 11:00 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am on at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe United Methodist Church or the Silent City Cemetery Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Hosts Strategic Planning Session
The Indianola City Council met in a special session Tuesday evening, the annual council retreat for strategic planning. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council set five priorities for the city, including improving public facilities, road paving/capital improvement, gateway improvement into the city, staffing, and public health/animal control among many others. The council also discussed the FY24 budget. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Boys State Swimming Qualifiers
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features the Indianola boys swimming state qualifiers Chance Yates, Ethan Russell, Isaiah Picard, Billy Shepherd, and Henry Picard. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
Comments / 0