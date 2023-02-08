ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
The Associated Press

Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
Reuters

Big Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions.
ABC News

Russia says it will cut oil production over Western caps

MOSCOW -- Russia announced Friday that will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine. “As of today, we fully sell all our crude output, but as we stated before, we will not sell...
The Hill

Chances of coal being phased out? Just 1 in 20 by 2050

Coal power plants are a major contributor to climate disruption — but current policies give just a 1 in 20 chance of phasing them out by 2050. According to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, growing calls for an end to the use of coal — and even widespread global agreements to stop…
The Independent

Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on

A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation's largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries.The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada's border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The...
msn.com

US-China trade hits record despite rising tensions

Trade between the US and China hit a record high last year even as their diplomatic relations reach new lows. Imports and exports between the two countries totalled $690.6bn (£572.6bn) in 2022, official figures show. The world's two biggest economies have been locked in a bitter trade war since...
104.1 WIKY

China says it declined phone call with U.S. over balloon incident

BEIJING (Reuters) – China declined a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side hadn’t created “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The U.S. side’s insistence on shooting down China’s civilian unmanned airship was a...
The Guardian

Crisis at Adani Group intensifies as Indian activists stage protests

The crisis engulfing the Adani Group has intensified as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for an investigation into allegations by a US short-seller against India’s second-biggest business group which triggered its market rout. The Adani Group said on Monday that...
TheConversationAU

The coal whack-a-mole: getting rid of coal power will make prices fall and demand rise elsewhere

The fight against climate change is full of inconvenient truths. The latest? Coal is going to be harder to get rid of than we had hoped. Every victory like the rejection of Clive Palmer’s proposed Rockhampton coal mine seems to be offset by coal’s gains elsewhere. Potsdam Institute experts this week published research suggesting we have less than 5% chance of actually ending coal use by 2050. That would make the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global heating under 1.5℃ all but impossible. Why? Supply and demand coupled with domestic policies and priorities. While coal power is likely to drop sharply,...

