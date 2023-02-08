A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO