Whitmer proposes $79 billion budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared before the Legislature’s spending committees Wednesday to deliver a $79 billion budget proposal. She sat before the combined House and Senate appropriations committees flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said her proposal would spend record amounts on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, it has money to attract and keep teachers.
How gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Critics express disagreement with 'discriminatory' school budget cut proposal
(The Center Square) – Michigan's online charter public schools have a 20% decrease in spending in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2023-24 budget proposal. The second-term Democrat’s fiscal plan unveiled Wednesday includes a 5% increase for traditional public school online teaching. Whitmer's reasoning ties in to a lack of brick-and-mortar buildings and related infrastructure. Public charter school...
Whitmer to reveal budget proposal
The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their...
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Lawmakers continue to battle as Whitmer’s tax plan passes House
There's an old saying: when you have the votes, you vote. when you don't, you talk.
Whitmer recommends 9% increase in Michigan school spending
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new education budget proposal features a boost in per pupil funding for public schools, a new tutoring program, and a broad expansion of state-funded preschool.The proposal would draw on $18 billion from the School Aid Fund, $74 million from the state’s general fund and $991 million in supplemental, one-time funding for fiscal year 2023. Altogether, it amounts to a 9% increase in state school aid spending...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
Campaign donors love a winner, dump Michigan GOP for Democrats after election
LANSING — Campaign donations to legislative Republicans started to dry up almost immediately after Democrats won control of the state Legislature on Nov. 8, campaign finance records show. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, Michigan’s top legislative Democrats and Democratic caucus funds received more than $258,000 from almost 290...
State Senate debates bill to remove 3rd-grade reading standardized test requirement in retention
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bill that would remove Michigan’s third grade reading law is up for debate in the state Senate after passing the education committee. If signed into law in its current form, it would get rid of a mandate that requires students to pass a standardized test to prove reading competency in third grade before moving to the fourth grade.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements
(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
A closer look at the EITC, retirement tax and inflation checks proposals
We’ve been hearing a lot about tax changes here in Michigan since Democrats took control of the Legislature. Let's take a look at just what these tax proposals are.
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax
After weeks of negotiations, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Monday morning that Michigan taxpayers would receive $180 “inflation relief” checks as part of a proposal that includes boosting the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and rolling back the state’s so-called retirement tax. “I’m excited about delivering the largest tax break in decades […] The post Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax appeared first on Michigan Advance.
New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P.
Ten of the state’s leading environmental groups are raising concerns to the federal government about a prolonged construction project on Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline in the Upper Peninsula, while the Canadian company has dismissed fears over “routine maintenance.” According to climate and environmental groups, including the Sierra Club Michigan Chapter and the National Wildlife […] The post New: Enviro groups urge answers from feds on prolonged Line 5 construction in U.P. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Free breakfast, lunches for K-12 students could have big impact in Washtenaw County
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal calls for $160 million to go toward providing all K-12 students in Michigan free breakfast and lunch. If it goes through, it could have a significant impact in Washtenaw County. The money would be diverted from the state’s School Aid Fund. In Washtenaw County,...
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
