Miked-up Ja'Marr Chase finds out during Pro Bowl that Kyrie Irving got traded to Dallas
The eight-minute video of Ja'Marr Chase miked up at the Pro Bowl Games that the Cincinnati Bengals shared Wednesday via Twitter didn't disappoint. The video features Chase joking around with former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, accepting praise from former Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis, identifying Pete Davidson, sharing his impression of Mike Gesicki's "Griddy," and more.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
1 NFL Team Won't Be Involved In Quarterback Trade This Offseason
We can remove at least one organization from the list of quarterback-needy teams this offseason. During an interview with ProFootballTalk this Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team won't be in the mix for a high-end quarterback via free agency or trade. That's because the ...
McClain: DeMeco Ryans working on his staff, preparing for Texans free agency and draft
Ryans will rely heavily on Caserio and the scouts, but as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, he participated in draft meetings that helped him gain valuable experience in player evaluation and procurement.
NFL Honors: Texans' Christian Kirksey Continues Support For Uvalde
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey continues to show his support to the Uvalde community. Kirksey recently surprised the Uvalde High School football team with custom Nike Air Force 1s. Each player received a pair of shoes customized in the school’s colors — maroon and grey. Last fall, Kirksey...
Singer Kelly Clarkson Takes Shot at Browns During NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson wasted no time to find a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night at the NFL honors.
Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 2/9/23 - A Trade For Jeudy!
I have teamed up with the OBR's Jake Burns to add the Free Agency section to his Daily Mock Drafts Monday to Friday! This will give us a more accurate picture of what a full Cleveland Browns offseason could look like. So roughly an hour after this piece drops make sure you come back to the OBR and read his companion mock draft based on my free agency additions. The goal of free agency is to fill the needs on the roster so that when it comes to the draft the team can pick the best players available with each selection.
Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead defense-centric Pro Football HOF class
A defense-dominated nine-member Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas and Joe Klecko.
Will Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas be selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class in Canton? Announcement coming tonight
CANTON, Ohio — It all comes down to tonight!. Will Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas be selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton? While it seems he’s a lock to join the 2023 class, confirmation comes at 9 p.m. when the inductees are officially revealed live on NBC during the NFL Honors broadcast.
