British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement
A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Millionaire businessman found with £10,000 worth of magic mushrooms growing in bathroom avoids jail
Police had gone to see Simon Giles on an unrelated matter when they found the class A drug in his bathroom in the south wing of Grade-II listed Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford, a court heard.
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
Black people four times as likely as white people to be murdered, ONS data shows
Black people in England and Wales are four times as likely to be murdered as white people, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics. There were 39.7 black murder victims for every million people in England and Wales in the three years ending March 2022 – more than four times the 8.9 white victims, the figures show.
Town of Strangers review – world travellers tell valuable stories in Irish town
Gort in Galway has the highest percentage of migrants in Ireland. This documentary simply lets people talk to camera – to wonderful effect
Mackintosh house extension project nearly complete
Slide 1 of 11, 78 Derngate, The house in Northampton is the only one in England designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. A renovation project at the only house in England designed by Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh is nearing completion. Now a tourist attraction, 78 Derngate in Northampton is getting...
Plans to build £400m Center Parcs village in ancient woodland dropped following protests
The firm had planned to build around 900 lodges, a 'sub-tropical swimming centre', recreational facilities, shops, restaurants, car parks, and roads at Oldhouse Warren in West Sussex.
A British aristocrat has been missing nearly a month with her newborn baby and her partner, a convicted rapist
Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon disappeared early January after she gave birth to a baby in the back of a car, police said.
Palatial Georgian-Era Home in the Heart of Ireland Comes With a Bonus Castle
The 14,000-square-foot 18th-century house includes 300 acres and a rundown 16th-century citadel
Margaret Thatcher portrait saved from tip breaks sale expectations
A portrait of Margaret Thatcher rescued from a rubbish tip has sold at auction for a higher-than-expected £1,100. The unsigned oil painting was a gift to the former prime minister and had been kept in a storage unit in London. It was sent for disposal 20 years ago but...
Peak District visitor centres under threat in operational review
The body responsible for the Peak District national park says it is reviewing the future of visitor centres as it looks to cut costs. The Peak District National Park Authority said it was rethinking its operational structure in response to soaring inflation and funding pressures. Staffing is also being looked...
The last tobacconist: contraband and cost of living close Ipswich institution
Pipes, cigars and packets of cigarettes are neatly arrayed on oak shelves lining the walls of MW Ashton in Ipswich, where smokers have gone for 77 years to buy their tobacco. Now the town’s last tobacconist is preparing to shut its doors for good on Saturday, the latest high street casualty of shifts in shopping habits and the wider economy.
Newspaper and magazine publisher DC Thomson announces 300 redundancies
A Scottish newspaper and magazine publisher has told staff 300 people could be made redundant to plug a £10 million gap in finances.Staff at DC Thomson were on Thursday told of the cuts, which are expected to centre mainly on the company’s magazine portfolio.Around half of the jobs expected to go will reportedly be at the Aceville publisher in Colchester, Essex, which was purchased by the company in 2018.DC Thomson also owns the Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers in Aberdeen and the Courier and Evening Telegraph in Dundee, as well as the Glasgow-based Sunday Post.It is not yet...
National importance of Stobs Camp near Hawick to be marked
An old military camp in the Borders could soon have its key features recognised as scheduled monuments. Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is seeking public views on the proposals to recognise the national importance of Stobs Camp near Hawick. The site was used for military training, civilian internment and as a...
Edinburgh Waverley Station: A Complete Guide
Scotland brings visions of rolling boggy hills, craggy sea-swept cliffs and scenes of border collies herding their flock across the landscape as they have done for half a millennium. It is beautiful, romantic and jammed packed with intriguing and exciting history. One visit and you will have yourself planning another trip instantly.
Ultimate 2 week trip to Ireland and Scotland itinerary! (photos!)
Planning a vacation to England Ireland Scotland? you can’t go wrong with this epic itinerary that includes some of the most popular sites in each of these these three fabulous European countries!. The original plan: visit the Republic of Ireland. As I puzzled over maps I noted that at...
