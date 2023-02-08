Read full article on original website
Lawmakers continue to battle as Whitmer’s tax plan passes House
There's an old saying: when you have the votes, you vote. when you don't, you talk.
Stacker
How gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
Governor Whitmer proposes free lunch, breakfast for all students in new budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a record-breaking budget proposal that would make a big difference for Michigan families.
Whitmer recommends 9% increase in Michigan school spending
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new education budget proposal features a boost in per pupil funding for public schools, a new tutoring program, and a broad expansion of state-funded preschool.The proposal would draw on $18 billion from the School Aid Fund, $74 million from the state’s general fund and $991 million in supplemental, one-time funding for fiscal year 2023. Altogether, it amounts to a 9% increase in state school aid spending...
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
9&10 News
‘It’s a Lot of Money’: Gov. Whitmer Unveils her $79 Billion State Budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Chris Harkins unveiled her state budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024. The total state budget comes in at $79 billion. That number is a massive record-breaking budget proposal but it was expected to be pretty big since they were sitting on $9 billion of surplus. If Governor Whitmer’s proposal goes through and gets signed as it is, it will leave the state with just $250 million of that surplus.
Former Michigan governor candidate Perry Johnson considering run for president
Johnson was struck off the ballot when he ran for governor in Michigan because it was determined that he had thousands of fake signatures.
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income
LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer and State Budget Director to present 2024 Executive Budget
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Christopher M. Hawkins will present the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to the legislature. The Michigan State Budget Office (SBO) coordinates all aspects of the state budget, including the development of the Executive Budget...
wemu.org
‘Read by Grade Three’ reform on track for passage in the Senate
A bill to prevent Michigan 3rd graders who struggle with reading from being held back could make it out of the Michigan Senate as soon as Wednesday. The state’s "Read by Grade Three" law currently keeps children -- with a few exceptions -- from advancing to the fourth grade if they don’t meet certain reading benchmarks through standardized testing or work samples.
Whitmer to reveal 2024 budget details, including free school lunch program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to release details Wednesday morning about her budget for 2024. Among the highlights is a proposal that could save families hundreds of dollars a year. The administration is set to release those details Wednesday morning, and it could include a...
wemu.org
Universal free Pre-K in Michigan called a 'game changer' for Washtenaw County
Michigan Governor Whitmer’s proposal to make free universal childcare available for all four-year-olds in the state is being looked at as a ‘game changer’ in Washtenaw County. The head of Early Childhood Education at the Washtenaw Intermediate School District says they have been slowed in expansion of...
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
townbroadcast.com
I’ll tell you what should be done with surplus money
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. One of the biggest news stories in the last week was the debate over what to do with the State of Michigan’s budget surplus. My first reaction was astonishment that...
Michigan politicians react to President Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech
After President Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech on Tuesday, many Michigan politicians shared their reactions.
Whitmer unveils the details of Lowering MI Costs tax plan
Taxpayers in the state of Michigan could soon get a check for $180 and see some other savings as part of a tax plan announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expedite affordable housing construction
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to speed up the process of building and refurbishing affordable housing in the state. The executive order puts the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in charge of more housing resources. This will allow MSHDA to have...
