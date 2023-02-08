ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
Chalkbeat

Whitmer recommends 9% increase in Michigan school spending

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new education budget proposal features a boost in per pupil funding for public schools, a new tutoring program, and a broad expansion of state-funded preschool.The proposal would draw on $18 billion from the School Aid Fund, $74 million from the state’s general fund and $991 million in supplemental, one-time funding for fiscal year 2023. Altogether, it amounts to a 9% increase in state school aid spending...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

‘It’s a Lot of Money’: Gov. Whitmer Unveils her $79 Billion State Budget

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Chris Harkins unveiled her state budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024. The total state budget comes in at $79 billion. That number is a massive record-breaking budget proposal but it was expected to be pretty big since they were sitting on $9 billion of surplus. If Governor Whitmer’s proposal goes through and gets signed as it is, it will leave the state with just $250 million of that surplus.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board

A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy

LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income

LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer and State Budget Director to present 2024 Executive Budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Christopher M. Hawkins will present the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to the legislature. The Michigan State Budget Office (SBO) coordinates all aspects of the state budget, including the development of the Executive Budget...
LANSING, MI
wemu.org

‘Read by Grade Three’ reform on track for passage in the Senate

A bill to prevent Michigan 3rd graders who struggle with reading from being held back could make it out of the Michigan Senate as soon as Wednesday. The state’s "Read by Grade Three" law currently keeps children -- with a few exceptions -- from advancing to the fourth grade if they don’t meet certain reading benchmarks through standardized testing or work samples.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

I’ll tell you what should be done with surplus money

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. One of the biggest news stories in the last week was the debate over what to do with the State of Michigan’s budget surplus. My first reaction was astonishment that...
MICHIGAN STATE

