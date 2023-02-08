ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
New York Post

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions

The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
maritime-executive.com

Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine

In another daring high-seas boarding, Spanish authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine from an aging livestock carrier off the coast of the Canary Islands. The waters of the mid-Atlantic near the Canary Islands are a favorite transshipment point for cocaine smugglers bringing cargoes from South America to Europe. The area is also within reach of Spanish shore-based counternarcotics teams, who search and seize smuggling vessels on the high seas with regularity.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
dotesports.com

Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down

Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
ancientpages.com

Ancient Gaziantep Castle Destroyed In Turkey Earthquake

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Saving lives is more important than archaeological and historical sites. However, regretfully, we must inform you that the ancient Gaziantep Castle has been badly damaged after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6. “Some of the bastions in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy