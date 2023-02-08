Read full article on original website
Related
Turkish mother, 33, breaks down in tears as British rescuers pull her and her son from under rubble
Serap Topal, 33, and her five-year-old son, Mehmet Hamza Topal, were trapped when their home in Kahramanmaras collapsed around them amid a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Do Videos Show Tsunami, Nuclear Plant Explosion in Turkey After Earthquake?
Social media is awash with shocking images and footage in the wake of the devastating Turkey disaster, but not all of it is real, Misinformation Watch found.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions
The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
maritime-executive.com
Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine
In another daring high-seas boarding, Spanish authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine from an aging livestock carrier off the coast of the Canary Islands. The waters of the mid-Atlantic near the Canary Islands are a favorite transshipment point for cocaine smugglers bringing cargoes from South America to Europe. The area is also within reach of Spanish shore-based counternarcotics teams, who search and seize smuggling vessels on the high seas with regularity.
Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
VIDEO: Why Was The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria So Devastating?
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and the death toll is growing. The quake toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. The quake
‘Like the end of days’: shellshocked survivors join hunt for missing in Turkey-Syria earthquake
“There is a family I know under the rubble,” Omer El Cuneyd said, standing amid the chaos of the shattered city of Şanlıurfa. “Until 11am or noon, my friend was still answering the phone. But she no longer answers. She is down there. I think her battery ran out,” he said, hoping against hope, for a miracle.
msn.com
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Video Shows Russian Helicopter Obliterated by Overhead Strike: Ukraine
The apparent destruction of the chopper adds to a growing list of downed Russian aircraft.
dotesports.com
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
ancientpages.com
Ancient Gaziantep Castle Destroyed In Turkey Earthquake
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Saving lives is more important than archaeological and historical sites. However, regretfully, we must inform you that the ancient Gaziantep Castle has been badly damaged after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6. “Some of the bastions in the...
U.S. search and rescue teams arrive in Turkey to help earthquake relief
Members of the United States Agency for International Development's Disaster Assistance Response Team arrived at Turkish Incirlik Air Base to join the relief effort following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.Feb. 9, 2023.
Turkey earthquake causes massive shipping container fire caught on video, Maersk says
A fire is raging Tuesday at the Port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey following a devastating earthquake there Monday, shipping giant Maersk says.
Comments / 0