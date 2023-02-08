Read full article on original website
Congo revivalist churches draw in Catholics
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Congolese event organiser Deo Malela was born to Roman Catholic parents and identifies as such. But like more and more Catholics in the central African nation, 28-year-old Malele also regularly attends an evangelical church where he says he finds solutions to everyday problems.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
American tourist arrested for attacking Jesus statue in a Jerusalem Catholic church
An American tourist was arrested in Jerusalem after allegedly pulling down a statue of Jesus inside a church in the city.Israeli police say that the incident took place inside the Church of the Flagellation, a Roman Catholic Church and pilgrimage site on the city’s Via Dolorosa, reported The Associated Press.The Via Dolorosa is the route believed to have been walked by Jesus to his crucifixion.Images posted on social media reportedly show the statue knocked off its plinth and lying on its side on the floor of the church. And in social media video, the suspect can reportedly be heard...
My ancestors were pillaged to bring the Benin bronzes to England. It is white supremacy that keeps them here
This month marks 126 years since the British punitive expedition resulted in the theft of more than 10,000 objects from the Benin kingdom. They came to be known as the Benin bronzes, and have been at the centre of repatriation debates ever since. Though the original victims are long gone,...
Investigation Finds That Artifacts From the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss Museums Were Likely Looted
A review of 96 artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss museums found proof or strong evidence that more than half of the items were stolen by British soldiers in the 19th century. A research report from the Swiss Benin Initiative (SBI) released this week found that 21 Benin objects in eight Swiss museums were looted based on written records or evidence like burn marks that “provide a direct link to the fateful events of 1897.” Researchers found “strong evidence” of looting for 32 objects that did not have written evidence linking them to 1897 but were still considered to...
700-year-old synagogue found in abandoned cocktail bar in Spain. Take a look inside
From a Jewish prayer hall to a colorful pub, this building has seen it all.
Lost treasures found in toilets of 400-year-old palace in Poland destroyed by Nazis
For most people, a trash-filled toilet is a headache to be dealt with, a mess to be cleaned or both. For archaeologists in Poland, however, a trash-filled toilet was a curiosity to be explored. Archaeologists in Warsaw were excavating the ruins of Saxon Palace — a 400-year-old structure destroyed by...
Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension
Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
Archaeologists Shed Light On The Lives Of Stone Age Hunter-Gatherers In Britain
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A team of archaeologists from the Universities of Chester and Manchester has made discoveries which shed new light on the communities who inhabited Britain after the end of the last Ice Age. Excavations carried out by the team at a site in North Yorkshire have...
In Syria, a child is saved but loses his family
JANDARIS, Syria (Reuters) – Rescuers working by torchlight pulled three-year-old Tariq Haidar from the rubble some 42 hours after a devastating earthquake destroyed his family home in the Syrian town of Jandaris. His family couldn’t be saved. Orphaned by the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in the...
In Syria’s quake-hit Aleppo, survivors try to reach the missing
ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) – After Monday’s earthquake brought down his family’s building in Syria’s battle-scarred second city of Aleppo, Youssef managed to reach one of his trapped relatives by phone, hearing voices despite a bad line. Since then the 25 year-old has been standing in near-freezing...
After fleeing war in Gaza, an entire Palestinian family dies in Turkey’s earthquake
GAZA (Reuters) – Twelve years ago, Abdel-Karim Abu Jalhoum fled war and poverty in the Palestinian territory of Gaza for safety in Turkey. On Monday, the massive earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria killed him and his entire family. The Palestinian foreign ministry said Abu Jalhoum, his...
Trudeau to join vigil for Montreal daycare crash victims
LAVAL, Quebec (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join a grieving suburban Montreal community at a vigil on Thursday after a bus driver plowed his vehicle into a local daycare center, killing two children and injuring six other kids. Police charged the driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand,...
The Abandoned Pyramids of the Sudan
Nestled in the heart of the Sudanese desert, the pyramids of Meroe stand as a testament to a lost civilization, one that flourished more than two thousand years ago. These structures, which date back to the Kingdom of Kush, are some of the least well-known and least visited pyramids in the world, but they offer a unique and fascinating glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the ancient Sudan.
Blaze at Turkey’s Iskenderun port under control -maritime authority
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – A container blaze at Turkey’s southern port of Iskenderun has been brought under control, Turkey’s maritime authority said on Wednesday, following combined extinguishing efforts from land, sea and air. Operations at the port were shut down until further notice after a fire broke out...
A medieval Spanish synagogue was just uncovered
In Spain, only a tiny handful of medieval synagogues still survive. Now, one more 14-century synagogue is being added to that history. In the southern town of Utrera, archaeologists say a synagogue dating to the 1300s was hidden within a building that was later converted into a church, then a hospital and, most recently, a bar. Host Marco Werman has the details.
