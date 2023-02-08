ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Is Princess Kate’s Rebrand Really About Seeing Off Meghan Markle?

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xRU4_0kgFXpJg00
Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters

Kate, the new Princess of Wales, is completely overhauling her image as part of a complete rebrand aimed in part at outshining Meghan Markle, according to a report in The Telegraph .

The paper says that Kate, five months into her and William’s new role as first in line to the throne, has strengthened her core team with the hiring of branding and marketing expert Alison Corfield, as reported by The Daily Beast .

The Telegraph intriguingly suggests the princess has the aim of not just making sure she aces what has been described as her “life’s work” on child development, under the banner of the “Shaping Us” campaign, but also, the paper’s usually well-briefed chief reporter Gordon Rayner claims, “besting Meghan Markle.”

Rayner notes that in recent weeks Kate has sought high-profile coverage for her early childhood campaign , wearing a series of powerful outfits (such as that red pantsuit) to headline-grabbing engagements. She launched a new short film on the issue at the HQ of the British screen guild, BAFTA, to a crowd of celebrities.

Meghan, by contrast, has been conspicuous by her absence from global headlines since her husband’s book launched. Meghan is unlikely to have been delighted by the revelations this weekend by the woman who took Harry’s virginity. Sasha Walpole, a former stable girl at one of the royal residences, said she outed herself because Harry had put her in an impossible situation by describing the incident in his book.

Meghan and Harry also have a new headache on their hands after a Florida judge declined to oblige them by pausing discovery in a defamation case being brought by Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle. They may now have to give a deposition by as soon as July.

The Daily Beast has previously been told by sources close to Kate that the princess is determined not to be “distracted” by the dramatics of Meghan and Harry and intends to let “actions speak louder than words.”

While William is said by sources to be incandescent with rage over the revelations in Spare , especially those about his family, Princess Kate, The Daily Beast’s sources say, is taking a longer and calmer view, believing that in the end the hurricane will blow itself out.

Kate’s newfound determination is reflected in the appointment of Corfield as her new private secretary. The move is described by The Telegraph as “a highly significant gear change,” adding, “The sharp-elbowed Corfield will be the Princess’s new right hand woman, and her brief, when she starts the job later this year, will be to take Brand Kate to the next level.”

The Telegraph quotes a source as saying: “What the Princess of Wales is doing is a very clear sign that she is redefining herself now that she has this new role. The role of heir, or wife of the heir, brings opportunities and also responsibilities as you represent the monarchy not only around the country but also around the world. She has a greater platform now, so she needs the right team to deliver for her.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 6

Mom TORDOFF
1d ago

Princess Katherine is a delight in her own .. no need to include Putrid megrat in the same headline

Reply
4
