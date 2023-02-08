ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene/Twitter

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”

Pamela Lentine
1d ago

she is the biggest joke on this Earth she is an embarrassment to all women and she needs to keep her mouth shut because she doesn't know what she's talking about and I'm sorry she's nuts

Park Ave
1d ago

But, didn't she complain that her $170 thousand dollar congress salary is not enough? And yet she is wearing this fur trimmed coat. ????

Just me
1d ago

McCarthy was trying to send signals to shut the House hecklers down. But they ignored him. He knows most Americans do not like heckling during the SOTU.

