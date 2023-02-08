Cantina Settecani 7 sparkling Lambrusco is not your grandmother's Riunite | Phil Your Glass

Riunite is the most famous Lambrusco brand on the planet. However, oenophiles everywhere are still thumbing their noses at the mere mention of the name.

Cantina Settecani 7 sparkling Lambrusco is not your grandmother’s Riunite. No way. Not a chance. Not that there’s anything wrong with it. Even this bubble snob of a wine writer enjoyed it. And I’m sure you will too.

This wonderful $14.99 wine is made in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, which is famous for its prosciutto, Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar of Modena. I should mention that Lambrusco can be made from four different grapes: Lambrusco di Sorbara, Lambrusco Maestri, Lambrusco Salamino and Lambrusco Grasparossa, which the Settecani 7 sparkling wine is made from.

You’ll love its versatility with food. But please don’t pull a Tom Hanks and top off your glass of this amazing dry sparkling rose with a splash of Diet Coke. You wouldn’t want to disturb the tiny bubbles and delicate strawberry cream flavors.

I must have been famished the day I taste-tested this lovely sparkler. I had it with focaccia bread topped with Kalamata olives from the Brimfield Bread Oven. Delish! It was also great with shrimp cocktail, mortadella slices, feta-stuffed olives from Krieger’s, sausage-stuffed mushrooms, grilled asparagus and grilled tenderloin with spicy horseradish sauce. Don’t forget to save a few sips to have with a piece of dark chocolate. Fantastico!

I’ve seen the Colosseum in Rome once. I’d rather go back to Parma again for more prosciutto, Parmesan cheese and sparkling Lambrusco.

Buy this wine at Beau’s Market in Copley, both Mustard Seed Market locations, Krieger’s Market, Acme Montrose, Avenue Wine Shop in Canton, HomeBuys in North Canton, Top Shelf of Ohio in Jackson Township.

Buckeye Bliss for your Valentine

If you are looking for a last-minute delectable for your Valentine’s Day sweetie, head over to Moe’s Restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls for a $12 Buckeye Bliss martini paired with two homemade desserts. This chocolate peanut butter martini is made from house-infused roasted peanut vodka, Marie Brizard Chocolat Royal Liqueur and vanilla bean. It’s a luscious liquid buckeye in a glass, paired with a Moe’s homemade buckeye and chocolate chip cookie.

