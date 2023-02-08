Read full article on original website
Families of asylum seekers move into Hale hotel after MP deems housing 112 men 'inappropriate'
Families of people seeking asylum in the UK were today spotted moving into a hotel in Hale, becoming neighbours to some of Britain's richest athletes
Liz Truss says it is ‘unfair’ to blame her mini-budget for interest rate hike and rules out being PM again – as it happened
UK’s shortest-serving prime minister says she ‘learned a lot’ from time in government but does not want top job again
Nadhim Zahawi sacked as Tory party chair over tax affairs
Rishi Sunak fires Zahawi after he was found to have committed ‘serious breach’ of ministerial code
Liz Truss condemned for comeback ‘fantasy’ as 4,000-word defence of leadership sparks Tory backlash
Liz Truss and her allies were accused of living in a “fantasy” as her defence of her disastrous six-week reign at No 10 sparked a furious backlash from senior Tories.The former prime minister was accused of “sour grapes” after she offered no apology for the economic turmoil of the autumn in a 4,000-word article that blamed the disruption on the left-wing “economic establishment” and resistance to tax cuts from within her own party.Supporters of the current prime minister accused Ms Truss of trying to destabilise Rishi Sunak’s government, warning that Ms Truss and her allies were deluded if they...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says
Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Ex-PM Liz Truss 'tells US politicians she remains determined to drag UK out of economic stagnation'
The ex-premier made a visit to Washington D.C. before Christmas to attend a gathering of centre right figures from across the globe.
West Lancashire byelection: Labour odds-on favourite to hold seat
Contest was triggered by MP Rosie Cooper’s resignation after being targeted in rightwing plot
New Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson: I would support death penalty return
The newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman has said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.Outspoken Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was handed the position, working as one of new chairman Greg Hand’s lieutenants in the run-up to the next election, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Tuesday’s reshuffle.A former Labour councillor before converting to the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest...
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP at next election
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as an MP at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, hit out at her party’s decision to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister as she used her new TalkTV show to confirm her departure.The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of Rishi Sunak and his Government since he entered Number 10, hitting out again on Thursday at those who “bet everything on a Rishi bounce”.Ms Dorries said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris...
How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
SNP urges PM to apologise over ‘damage’ of Liz Truss’s premiership
The SNP’s Westminster leader has called on the Prime Minister to apologise for Liz Truss on behalf of the Conservative Party, given she “wouldn’t apologise for the damage that she has caused”.Stephen Flynn turned his fire on the former occupant of Number 10 during Prime Minister’s Questions, asking Rishi Sunak whether he regrets Liz Truss’s time in office.Mr Sunak acknowledged “mistakes had been made”, but added his Government had a “clear plan to halve inflation and grow the economy”.Speaking in the Commons, Mr Flynn said “it will be an honour for all of us to listen to President Zelensky this...
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
SNP would win more seats than Tories in parliament, poll finds
The Conservatives would fall behind the SNP and be only the third largest party in parliament, if new polling was replicated at a general election.The latest modelling from a voting intention survey puts the Tories only 45 seats – plummeting from the 365 seats won in 2019 – while the SNP would have 50.Pollsters Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus also found Labour would triumph with 509 seats at Westminster, giving Sir Keir Starmer a majority of more than 180.The dire results for Rishi Sunak’s party would leave new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn as the leader of the opposition...
Row erupts over Chinese official’s visit to UK as senior Tories blast it as ‘propoganda coup’
Senior Conservatives have attacked ministers over what they say is a “propaganda coup” for the Chinese Government. Tory MPs said an official from a region of China accused of genocide should be arrested if he arrives in the UK for talks with the Foreign Office. The governor of Xinjiang, Erkin Tuniyaz, may travel to the UK next week and could meet Foreign Office officials. China has been condemned for its treatment of the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Allegations include the forced sterilisation of women and that children have been put in "concentration camps".Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said...
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
Nadine Dorries: I’m A Celebrity star and Boris Johnson loyalist
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticised “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson” as she announced her departure from Parliament on an episode of her TalkTV show, which is due to air on Friday evening.In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?“And I’m...
Omagh bomb inquiry to be raised by minister with Irish counterparts
A Northern Ireland Office minister has pledged to raise with his Irish counterparts the issue of Dublin also holding an inquiry into the Omagh bombing.Lord Caine was responding to calls at Westminster to bring pressure to bear on the Irish Government, amid claims its record on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles was “at best patchy and at worst non-existent”.The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, has announced there would be an independent inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998.The attack killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant...
New delay in transfer of welfare benefits role to Scotland
The UK government could be delivering disability living allowance and some other devolved benefits in Scotland for another three years until 2026. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has written to the Scottish government to extend transitional arrangements. New devolved powers in 2016 gave the Scottish Parliament responsibility for £2.8bn...
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
